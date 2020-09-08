 Skip to main content
Dodge County has sixth person whose death is attributed to COVID -19
JUNEAU – Dodge County Public Health announced a sixth person had died as a result of COVID -19 over the weekend.

It is the first COVID-related death reported in Dodge County since July.

The county has had 1,272 confirmed cases which rose by 39 since Friday, according to the update provided by public health.

In addition, families in Beaver Dam Middle School were notified Mondaya student or staff member had tested positive for the virus. Beaver Dam Unified Superintendent Mark DiStefano said the district worked through the confirmed case with Dodge County Public Health, and will continue to monitor the situation.

There were 166 active cases in Dodge County as of Monday. To date there have have been 1,272 confirmed cases in the county and 833 recovered cases. THe county remains in the "orange" risk category due to the rate of positive cases per 100,000 people.

