Dodge County health care providers see declining interest in COVID-19 vaccinations

Scharfenberg said the hospital has gone from providing 200 to 250 vaccines a week to about 40 to 50 a week.

"It was really based on volume. We feel that those who were willing to come to a medical facility in this model, we have captured, and that volume was going down," she said. "Now we want to move it to where like we do for all vaccines. We really need to start treating this like every vaccine."

Trisha VandeBerg, RN and assistant manager for clinics, said it will be like offering a pneumonia shot with the goal of encountering as many people as possible to get them vaccinated.

Scharfenberg noted ongoing efforts by Marshfield and other organizations, like the racial justice group in Beaver Dam, to inform people about the science behind the vaccines and answer questions people who are still hesitant may have while addressing disparities in access.

She said it's imporant for people to understand how the vaccine will impact their lives in terms of making various activities safer or allowing them to take masks off in more environments. Scharfenberg said she has heard from people who pursued the vaccine after receiving information or incentives from employers and people who wanted to be able to participate on a sports team.