Dodge County Health continues focus on vaccinations

Case numbers are rising. According to the county’s daily report as of Wednesday, Aug. 25, total confirmed cases, including the Department of Corrections, number 12,531, up 36 new cases from Tuesday, Aug. 24.

Active community cases (being monitored) are 291. Total hospitalizations number 814, up three from the previous day. Total deaths stand at 202.

The number of new cases per 100,000 people (Dodge County’s population stands at 90,000) totals 24.59. That seven-day risk average indicates accelerated spread, and is close to risk level red (25-plus new cases per 100,000 and indicating a tipping point). If that point is reached, stay-at-home orders may be considered.

“Cases are increasing, and if you look at our website, we are updating daily because we are seeing more numbers,” said Sauer. “When numbers were decreasing, we were updating on Mondays and Thursdays because there were actually days in there when we were having zero new cases.”

She said, “Thirty-six new cases a day is a lot of cases. We haven’t seen those daily numbers since January, so that’s definitely an uptick. In previous days we were up 20 or so cases.”

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.