Dodge County Health continues focus on vaccinations

JUNEAU — The Dodge County Public Health Office is focusing efforts on preventing the spread of the Delta Variant of COVID-19.
Getting people vaccinated is key to that effort.
Recent efforts include the five-day Dodge County Fair, Aug. 18-22, and visits to area schools.
To learn about upcoming clinics visit www.co.dodge.wi.gov and click on the red COVID-19 Information banner at the top of the page. Click on the COVID-19 Vaccination tab on the left side of the page and listings will appear. A Johnson and Moderna Clinic (for those 18 and older) will be held Aug. 27 from 1 to 3 p.m. in the Dodge County Public Health Building, 199 County Road DF in the Henry Dodge Office Building. The entrance is in the back of the building on the east side.
A September calendar will be posted soon.
As added incentive, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) is giving a $100 Visa Gift Card to Wisconsin residents ages 12 and older who receive their first COVID-19 vaccine from Aug. 20 through Sept. 6. Everyone who is eligible to receive the free COVID-19 vaccine is eligible to receive this gift card, regardless of insurance, ID, or citizenship. To learn more visit 100.wisconsin.gov.
Case numbers are rising. According to the county’s daily report as of Wednesday, Aug. 25, total confirmed cases, including the Department of Corrections, number 12,531, up 36 new cases from Tuesday, Aug. 24.
Active community cases (being monitored) are 291. Total hospitalizations number 814, up three from the previous day. Total deaths stand at 202.
The number of new cases per 100,000 people (Dodge County’s population stands at 90,000) totals 24.59. That seven-day risk average indicates accelerated spread, and is close to risk level red (25-plus new cases per 100,000 and indicating a tipping point). If that point is reached, stay-at-home orders may be considered.
“Cases are increasing, and if you look at our website, we are updating daily because we are seeing more numbers,” said Sauer. “When numbers were decreasing, we were updating on Mondays and Thursdays because there were actually days in there when we were having zero new cases.”
She said, “Thirty-six new cases a day is a lot of cases. We haven’t seen those daily numbers since January, so that’s definitely an uptick. In previous days we were up 20 or so cases.”