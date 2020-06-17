Dodge County health office warns public to remain cautious about virus

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Dodge County Public Health Officer Abby Sauer gave an update on the COVID-19 virus to the county board at its meeting Tuesday the day before it was reported that a fifth county resident had died from the disease.

She said there are currently 424 total positive cases and 8,089 total negative tests. That includes results from area correctional facilities, although the county has no jurisdiction over those cases.

As far as area communities are concerned there are 202 positive tests, 171 of which have recovered. A total of 27 active cases are being actively isolated and being monitored to insure that they are getting help if they need it and are not putting others at risk.

“We’re doing everything we can to insure that those people are staying home and minimizing the threat of spreading COVID-19,” Sauer said. “By gender there were 48.5 percent are females and 51.5 percent are males, 17 percent of which are health care workers. The recovery rate is 83 percent, up from 42 percent last month.”

Eleven facilities are being monitored including 10 health care facilities and one business. Officials have declined to identify local facilities being monitored.