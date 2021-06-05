Dodge County Health works at providing multiple options for those in need of addiction help

JUNEAU – Dodge County has added an additional service to help people struggling with addiction.
The treatment alternative program is an early intervention diversion program for low to medium risk offenders and provides substance use treatment and case management services for people in the court system who enter into a deferred prosecution agreement with the Dodge County District Attorney’s Office. The program provides an option instead of incarceration, Dodge County Treatment Court director Alisha Nelson said, who also runs the drug treatment court and impaired driving court.
The drug treatment court provides people an opportunity to avoid prison with completing treatment and other services to deal with addiction.
“The treatment alternative programs are for people who are medium risk but with high AODA needs,” Nelson said. “They still need intervention, but they have other factors like a good support system, engaged in the community whether it is a job or school.”
Many times, Nelson said she gets referrals from the Dodge County District Attorney’s Office, but she also goes to the jail daily to assess needs of those in the facility for AODA services.
The programs offered through the treatment court are for people going through the legal system, but there are other programs available for people suffering from addiction including the opioid treatment center. Jennifer Beer, the program director for the Opioid Treatment Center of Dodge and Fond du Lac County, said it serves people with addictions to opioids or stimulants who are not currently incarcerated.
“They may be on probation,” Beer said, although they do not have to have a criminal background to enter the program.
“There are a wide variety of options,” Dodge County Human Services and Health Department director Becky Bell, said. “If you are not eligible for one service, you can receive services through our department.”
All the services offered in Dodge County work together to find the best help for someone who needs AODA assistance, Nelson said.
Dodge County Human Services already provides confidential help to those fighting substance abuse, from outpatient day treatments to residential treatment for those needing additional services including detoxification services.
Insurance is not needed to access help through the county, Bell said.
Dodge County Human Services does not report drug use to law enforcement, Bell said.
Anyone who needs help or needs information about helping someone with an addiction can contact an intake worker by calling 920-386-4094. Those in crisis may ask to speak to a crisis worker. However, when crisis workers are not available, law enforcement should be contacted to receive help quickly.