Dodge County Health works at providing multiple options for those in need of addiction help

JUNEAU – Dodge County has added an additional service to help people struggling with addiction.

The treatment alternative program is an early intervention diversion program for low to medium risk offenders and provides substance use treatment and case management services for people in the court system who enter into a deferred prosecution agreement with the Dodge County District Attorney’s Office. The program provides an option instead of incarceration, Dodge County Treatment Court director Alisha Nelson said, who also runs the drug treatment court and impaired driving court.

The drug treatment court provides people an opportunity to avoid prison with completing treatment and other services to deal with addiction.

“The treatment alternative programs are for people who are medium risk but with high AODA needs,” Nelson said. “They still need intervention, but they have other factors like a good support system, engaged in the community whether it is a job or school.”

Many times, Nelson said she gets referrals from the Dodge County District Attorney’s Office, but she also goes to the jail daily to assess needs of those in the facility for AODA services.