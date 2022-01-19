Dodge County highway plan fails to muster enough support

Supervisor Dave Frohling shared a schedule completed by the Finance Department showing that given an annual inflation rate of 5 percent, savings over $3.5 million could be achieved.

“If we take that interest rate of 1.4 percent, which is double what it was last year at 0.74 percent. If we take that, over the next nine years we will still save the county over $3.5 million in construction costs by having the bond issue now,” Frohling said. “We owe it to the constituents of Dodge County to save that kind of money.”

But Supervisor Cathy Houchin said, “We’re still going to have to pay that back. We know that the budget is going to be tight next year as it is. We need to show that highways are a priority in our budget, which it doesn’t seem to me that they are, given the spending on new equipment proposed tonight.”

A long-debated purchase of two new Volvo L70 Wheel Loaders was later approved 24-4 with no budget impact.