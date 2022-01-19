Dodge County highway plan fails to muster enough support

JUNEAU -- It was a bumpy ride at the Dodge County Board meeting Tuesday night as supervisors failed to render a three-fourths vote to borrow for highway improvements.
The final vote was 23 to five, a majority but not enough to legally pursue a bond issue. Five board supervisors were absent.
An online survey in summer of 2020 found most who responded were in favor of investing more money in road construction. The County Board subsequently borrowed $9 million in 2021 to complete a lengthy list of repairs and at the time indicated borrowing another $9 million in 2022 was planned.
Supervisor Dan Siegmann reminded his colleagues that a recent hearing on the matter showed some taxpayers are not in favor of the borrowing.
Supervisor Lisa Derr said, “There’s a different way we can do this. We could actually dramatically and significantly raise the tax levy so we could have average quality roads. The only alternative is to maintain low to average quality roads. There’s no other alternative. Those are your choices.”
She continued, “Municipal financing is a tool. It’s the lowest cost type of financing, and we can take advantage of the best market rate that we’re going to have probably ever. The question is not whether the rates will go up. It’s how much and how fast.”
Supervisor Dave Frohling shared a schedule completed by the Finance Department showing that given an annual inflation rate of 5 percent, savings over $3.5 million could be achieved.
“If we take that interest rate of 1.4 percent, which is double what it was last year at 0.74 percent. If we take that, over the next nine years we will still save the county over $3.5 million in construction costs by having the bond issue now,” Frohling said. “We owe it to the constituents of Dodge County to save that kind of money.”
But Supervisor Cathy Houchin said, “We’re still going to have to pay that back. We know that the budget is going to be tight next year as it is. We need to show that highways are a priority in our budget, which it doesn’t seem to me that they are, given the spending on new equipment proposed tonight.”
A long-debated purchase of two new Volvo L70 Wheel Loaders was later approved 24-4 with no budget impact.
Supervisor Jeff Caine summarized, “Our County Highway Department worked hard last year to complete phase one very successfully on time and on budget. We will not ask for bonding in the future. We will make sure that we have funding through the levy, through sales tax, through grants, whatever means. If you take the bold decision and approve this tonight this will get us ahead so we can continue on the normal cycle of hopefully doing about 20 miles of roads per year. That will keep us on the 25-year replacement schedule that we so desperately need. Passing this resolution is going to get us closer to the goal we all want, and that is decent roads for our economic development and for the young people that we’re hoping to bring into this county.”
“If you’re not going to ask for bonding any more I’d like to know how you’re going to come with $9 million?” said Supervisor Dave Guckenberger. “We just went through a budget process and we didn’t have $9 million extra to spend and if we’re going to find $9 million to do 20 miles of road a year I seriously question why we couldn’t do that this year?”
Frohling said that all the questions he asked were answered but that Guckenberger refused to listen to the answers.
Debate continued at length until the vote was finally taken. The ending tally was two votes shy of approval, based on statutory requirements.
When asked what the next step for the Highway Department will be, Highway Commissioner Brian Field said, “This is a disappointment. It’s a real setback for what we had planned to do this year. So now we’re going to have to go back as a highway committee and kind of regroup all of our thoughts, and what we have available for funds, and decide what‘s the best way to apply them for 2022 projects. The Highway M project, which we had hoped to complete, is really in jeopardy now.”
The total budget for 2022, without the $9 million borrowing, is $4 million. Projects that would have been completed in 2022 include highways M (total reconstruction), J, TW, V, E, T, Q and S