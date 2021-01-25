Dodge County Highway projects for 2021 listed

JUNEAU — Dodge County will repair 31 miles of roads this year after the Board of Supervisors voted 29-1 to borrow $9.1 million for the projects.
Dave Guckenberger cast the sole nay vote.
“The $9 million funding allows us to complete the segment of County Highway BB and all projects on the list after County Highway BB. Without the funding we would have only resurfaced County Highway AC and a shorter section of County Highway BB in 2021,” said Assistant Highway Commissioner Nathan Kempke. “These resurfacing projects will be completed in two phases. The first phase will start in spring. The second phase will start in mid-summer."
He added, “We will also be reconstructing County Highway M from County Highway E to County Highway JM this summer, but the $9 million borrowed funding will be used for only resurfacing projects.”
Resurfacing projects for 2021 include:
- County Highway AC (Randolph to County Highway C)
- County Highway BB (State Highway 19 to State Highway 16/60)
- County Highway CP (County Highway G to Derge Park)
- County Highway I (State Highway 26 to State Highway 49)
- County Highway TW (State Highway 28 to Kekoskee)
- County Highway TW (County Highway V to County Highway WT)
- County Highway S (County Highway WS to County Highway P)
- County Highway S (County Highway WS to Iron Ridge)
- County Highway EM (County Highway ME to County Highway R)
The firm of Cantor Fitzgerald, represented by account manager Piper Sandler & Co., is the buyer of the issue with a total interest cost of $390,000 over 10 years and a true interest of 0.74%. Money is to be repaid through a debt service tax levy.
A similar sale is expected next year to bring road repairs in line with the wishes of the public, as determined by a taxpayer survey promoted last July and August in area media outlets and online, urging taxpayers to participate. A total of 672 people responded, showing a majority in favor of spending more on Dodge County roads.
Four options were presented. Option 1 includes no borrowing and continuing to improve approximately 10 miles of pavement per year (29.3% in favor). Option 2 includes borrowing $6 million to improve approximately 17 additional miles of county highway (12.9% in favor). Option 3 includes borrowing $12 million to improve approximately 34 additional miles of county highway (17.6% in favor). Option 4 includes borrowing $18 million to improve approximately 51 additional miles of county highway (40.2% in favor).
“I’ve heard many times from people that are concerned about road conditions, whether they’re city streets or county roads,” said Highway Commissioner Brian Field during an earlier interview. “The way I see it is that nearly 70% voted on some increased spending, depending on the level. They essentially said ‘Please. I’ll pay more if you fix the roads.’”
A report presented in August shows that there are 321 miles of county roads in poor to average condition, and 224 miles of county roads in average to excellent condition. With decreasing state road aid, road repairs have dropped over time. Utilizing the existing budget of funds, including sales tax and state/federal grants, a total of 10 miles of roadway is repaired or replaced annually.
“This is the most refreshing approach that I’ve been a part of in a very long time and I know that we can make a difference here,” said Field. “The record low interest rates make this appealing and possible. That and the fact that our public supports it and the need is easily demonstrated.”
Ehlers Inc. earlier estimated a cost of $650,000 in interest over the 10-year life of the first $9 million bond. With the revised $390,000 in interest, costs of principal and interest will mean a rise of $22 annually for the owner of a $175,000 house (the average home value in Dodge County). The earlier projection stood at $27.
"We hit the market at the right time," said County Administrator Jim Mielke. "That's what made the borrowing look so attractive."