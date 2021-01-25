Dodge County Highway projects for 2021 listed

A report presented in August shows that there are 321 miles of county roads in poor to average condition, and 224 miles of county roads in average to excellent condition. With decreasing state road aid, road repairs have dropped over time. Utilizing the existing budget of funds, including sales tax and state/federal grants, a total of 10 miles of roadway is repaired or replaced annually.

“This is the most refreshing approach that I’ve been a part of in a very long time and I know that we can make a difference here,” said Field. “The record low interest rates make this appealing and possible. That and the fact that our public supports it and the need is easily demonstrated.”

Ehlers Inc. earlier estimated a cost of $650,000 in interest over the 10-year life of the first $9 million bond. With the revised $390,000 in interest, costs of principal and interest will mean a rise of $22 annually for the owner of a $175,000 house (the average home value in Dodge County). The earlier projection stood at $27.

"We hit the market at the right time," said County Administrator Jim Mielke. "That's what made the borrowing look so attractive."

