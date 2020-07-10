Dodge County Historical Society Museum reopens

The Dodge County Historical Society Museum is open again with measures to insure that its collections, patrons, volunteers and staff members are safe.
“Welcome back,” said museum curator Kurt Sampson. “There’s so much history to see, not only for local people, but from around the state and beyond. A lot of our exhibits hadn’t changed since we move in here in 1985, so there will be lots of improvements going on as we move forward with our plan to re-envision everything here over the next two years.”
The museum, which was closed in late March in response to Gov. Tony Evers’ “Safer at Home Guidelines,” reopened Wednesday.
Reopening guidelines were written by the daughter of board member and former society president Glen Link. Jessica Link Reeve obtained her doctorate degree in Public Health in May from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. She works in Public Health and lives in Mazomanie.
“I mentioned our situation at the museum and she immediately started doing research online and checking with the Wisconsin Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control,” Glen Link said. “She even checked with the American Museum Association to learn about how to disinfect certain artifacts if they are touched by visitors.”
Link said signage will stress social distancing, hand sanitizing and face mask usage. Hand sanitizer will be placed at the entrance and throughout the building. Free face masks will be available at the entrance for those who do not bring their own.
“We are prepared to regularly sanitize entrances, bathrooms, and other areas that have had visitors,” Link said. “Bathrooms are being refreshed with increased lighting, new seats, and painting where necessary. Hopefully, people will use the bathrooms for hand washing frequently.”
The following policies will be enforced:
- Public areas should be cleaned and disinfected about once daily, but this may vary according to visitation levels.
- “High touch” surfaces, including door handles and push plates, railings, switches and counter-tops will be disinfected frequently throughout the day depending on visitation levels.
- Any items that visitors come in contact with will be disinfected.
Regarding preservation of valuable artifacts the policy reads:
- Historic assets that are small or fragile, mixed media, paper, or soft surfaces should not be disinfected by site staff.
- Should there be a circumstance requiring more intense cleaning, the museum will proceed in consultation and cooperation with the Wisconsin State Historical Society Regional Representative.
The occupancy rate has been set at a maximum of 18 visitors in the building with a maximum of six visitors per floor. Visitors are required (based on current COVID 19 spread) to wear face coverings. They are required to use hand sanitizer when entering the facility. While in the museum visitors are expected to social distance (six foot separation) at all times.
“The goal is to have the museum open to the public in as safe a manner as possible,” said Link.
“It’s a terrific policy, and will answer a lot of questions about how we function during this pandemic,” said Historical Society Board President Patrick Lutz. “If everybody would follow these guidelines everywhere we’d be in a lot better shape than we are.”
“This way people know where they stand and that the people around them are safe as well,” Lutz said. “This gives us a chance to demonstrate our concerns and care for the people who use our facility. With these guidelines in place we know we are doing the best we can for everyone concerned, and are not taking unreasonable chances.”
Sampson indicated that a great deal of work has been completed since the museum closed, including deep cleaning, plaster repair and repainting.
Lutz is completing an exhibit about “When Electricity Came to Beaver Dam,” featuring a large collection of meters collected by the late Cecil Colstad.
“It’s a nice display where people can turn things on and off and try some antique switches,” Lutz said. “Some of those meters date back to the 1890s, and are very rare, so people will be interested to see them.”
The miniature circus exhibit is back, with many items created or collected long ago by a local circus enthusiast.
Sampson said, “Everyone is invited to stop in and see the progress we are making as we rediscover the treasures that may have been forgotten for some time.”
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.