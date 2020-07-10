Dodge County Historical Society Museum reopens

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Dodge County Historical Society Museum is open again with measures to insure that its collections, patrons, volunteers and staff members are safe.

“Welcome back,” said museum curator Kurt Sampson. “There’s so much history to see, not only for local people, but from around the state and beyond. A lot of our exhibits hadn’t changed since we move in here in 1985, so there will be lots of improvements going on as we move forward with our plan to re-envision everything here over the next two years.”

The museum, which was closed in late March in response to Gov. Tony Evers’ “Safer at Home Guidelines,” reopened Wednesday.

Reopening guidelines were written by the daughter of board member and former society president Glen Link. Jessica Link Reeve obtained her doctorate degree in Public Health in May from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. She works in Public Health and lives in Mazomanie.

“I mentioned our situation at the museum and she immediately started doing research online and checking with the Wisconsin Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control,” Glen Link said. “She even checked with the American Museum Association to learn about how to disinfect certain artifacts if they are touched by visitors.”