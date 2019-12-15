Dodge County holds 17th annual Shop with Cops event

Together, kids and law enforcement personnel had a chance to play Santa on Saturday at the 17th annual Shop with Cops event.
Dodge County law enforcement/corrections officers, support staff, firefighters and other volunteers assisted 100 children in the purchase of Christmas presents for their family members. Children ages 5-12 are eligible to participate in the program. Hundreds of applications were received again this year.
The program, which was first held in 2003, is about more than shopping. It is geared to build trust and friendship and to promote the welfare of children in home, school and community. Another goal of the program is to take away the fear some children have of law enforcement officers.
Board trustee Judy Bauer of the Mayville Police Department said the program allows children to experience the feeling of giving during the holidays.
The morning started out at Bayside Supper Club in Beaver Dam. The children received a souvenir sweatshirt and visited with Santa before boarding a bus with their “officer” to go to either Fleet Farm or Walmart.
The event is provided free of charge to each child and they are given $100 to spend on gifts. This is accomplished through donations, both large and small, that come in from area businesses, service clubs and individuals all year long.
“We’ll collect at any time,” said Bauer. “We even had a lady come here today that stopped to drop off a check.”
You have free articles remaining.
After they’ve checked their list and made their purchases, the group makes its way back to Bayside where they are treated to a buffet-style breakfast. That’s when Dodge County’s 4-H elves take over.
While the officers and the children eat upstairs, dozens of adult and youth 4-H volunteers are downstairs busily wrapping gifts with Christmas music playing in the background. Upstairs, other club members lead the children in a craft project after breakfast.
Marie Witzel, Dodge County 4-H educator, said the clubs make something special throughout the year for the kids in the Shop with Cops program.
“We provide over 100 fleece tie blankets so that the kids that went shopping have something to take home for themselves, as well. And each child gets a goody bag,” she said.
Board secretary Rachel Davison of the Horicon Police Department said the program helps children to see officers in a positive light and the law enforcement community looks forward to the event each year.
“We have a very, very good turnout of police officers and others that signed up wanting to share in this day,” she said.
For more information, go to dodgecountyshopwithcops@gmail.com. Donations may be sent to 124 West St., Juneau, WI 53039.
2019 Shop with Cops 003.JPG
2019 Shop with Cops 007.JPG
2019 Shop with Cops 008.JPG
2019 Shop with Cops 011.JPG
2019 Shop with Cops 014.JPG
2019 Shop with Cops 015.JPG
2019 Shop with Cops 016.JPG
2019 Shop with Cops 017.JPG
2019 Shop with Cops 018.JPG
2019 Shop with Cops 019.JPG
2019 Shop with Cops 022.JPG
2019 Shop with Cops 023.JPG
2019 Shop with Cops 024.JPG
2019 Shop with Cops 026.JPG
2019 Shop with Cops 027.JPG
2019 Shop with Cops 028.JPG
2019 Shop with Cops 029.JPG
2019 Shop with Cops 030.JPG
2019 Shop with Cops 033.JPG
2019 Shop with Cops 034.JPG
2019 Shop with Cops 035.JPG
2019 Shop with Cops 037.JPG
Follow Kelly Simon on Twitter @KSchmidSimon or contact her at 920-356-6757.