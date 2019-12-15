Dodge County holds 17th annual Shop with Cops event

“We’ll collect at any time,” said Bauer. “We even had a lady come here today that stopped to drop off a check.”

After they’ve checked their list and made their purchases, the group makes its way back to Bayside where they are treated to a buffet-style breakfast. That’s when Dodge County’s 4-H elves take over.

While the officers and the children eat upstairs, dozens of adult and youth 4-H volunteers are downstairs busily wrapping gifts with Christmas music playing in the background. Upstairs, other club members lead the children in a craft project after breakfast.

Marie Witzel, Dodge County 4-H educator, said the clubs make something special throughout the year for the kids in the Shop with Cops program.

“We provide over 100 fleece tie blankets so that the kids that went shopping have something to take home for themselves, as well. And each child gets a goody bag,” she said.

Board secretary Rachel Davison of the Horicon Police Department said the program helps children to see officers in a positive light and the law enforcement community looks forward to the event each year.

“We have a very, very good turnout of police officers and others that signed up wanting to share in this day,” she said.