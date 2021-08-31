Dodge County homeless shelter needs home

It is almost a year since the New Beginnings Homeless Shelter of Dodge County lost its male shelter lease at the former St. Michael’s Church Convent on South Madison Street, and those who managed the operation are getting desperate.
According to Central Wisconsin Community Action Council Community Coordinator Letty Castillo, need is rising along with the costs for hotel stays necessitated by the lack of a shelter. CWCAC has managed New Beginnings’ day-to-day operations and fiscal matters since October 2007. New Beginnings continues to provide funding and other support for homeless services.
According to the New Beginnings brochure, “Prior to that Dodge County residents who became homeless or displaced had to travel as far away as Fond du Lac or Madison for emergency shelter.”
At that time, the then Dodge County Sheriff is quoted as saying, “It seems that on a weekly basis law enforcement is exposed to yet another family or individual who is in need of temporary shelter. New Beginnings has filled the void in Dodge County by providing those necessary services.”
According to Castillo, CWCAC provided 135 shelter nights in July. That brings the total shelter night nights to 12,757 since 2007, along with 1,613 motel nights.
Participants are allowed to stay in the shelter up to 30 days, with extensions granted on a case-by-case basis. They must participate in the shelter case management process in exchange for the free service provided. They must find a source of income through employment, disability benefits, child support or other means. They will be assisted in finding affordable housing and will explore needed community resources in that time.
Funding comes through events, donations and State of Wisconsin HUD Emergency Solutions Grant. Funds are also provided by the FEMA Emergency Food & Shelter Program, and from United Way of Dodge County and Beaver Dam Area Community Foundation.
The women’s and family shelter at 407 Beaver St. serves the community well, even while the lack of a men’s shelter strains available resources.
The goal is ultimately to have everyone in one facility. Until that is achieved another place for men would suffice.
“We haven’t found a place, and we’ve been looking hard,” said Castillo. “It’s much needed.”
While summer is hard enough, Castillo is more concerned for the needs of the upcoming winter.
“Winter is coming and we have no place for the men to go,” she said. “It’s easier to help them when they’re placed in a shelter for 30 days than placing them for a few nights in a motel. You can’t get much done in a few nights. It takes a little longer to get them into housing and get them the help they need. There are application processes and there are so many reasons for denial.”
As to whether New Beginnings or CWCAC are seeking to buy, to lease, or would like a donation, Castillo said, “We’re open to anything, just so we have a facility.”
Castillo is pleased by the generosity of local business, industries families and individuals, she said. For more information or to donate call 920-885-9559, email ljc@cwcac.org or contact United Way of Dodge County at 920-885-2488 or the Beaver Dam Area Community Foundation at 920-763-2618. Donations are tax deductible.