Dodge County homeless shelter needs home

It is almost a year since the New Beginnings Homeless Shelter of Dodge County lost its male shelter lease at the former St. Michael’s Church Convent on South Madison Street, and those who managed the operation are getting desperate.

According to Central Wisconsin Community Action Council Community Coordinator Letty Castillo, need is rising along with the costs for hotel stays necessitated by the lack of a shelter. CWCAC has managed New Beginnings’ day-to-day operations and fiscal matters since October 2007. New Beginnings continues to provide funding and other support for homeless services.

According to the New Beginnings brochure, “Prior to that Dodge County residents who became homeless or displaced had to travel as far away as Fond du Lac or Madison for emergency shelter.”

At that time, the then Dodge County Sheriff is quoted as saying, “It seems that on a weekly basis law enforcement is exposed to yet another family or individual who is in need of temporary shelter. New Beginnings has filled the void in Dodge County by providing those necessary services.”

According to Castillo, CWCAC provided 135 shelter nights in July. That brings the total shelter night nights to 12,757 since 2007, along with 1,613 motel nights.