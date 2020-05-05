Dodge County Huber walkaways found

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office reported Tuesday if found two Huber inmates who had failed to return to the jail.

One inmate removed his GPS device after being released on electronic monitoring and the other failed to return from a medical appointment as instructed, according to a press release from the sheriff.

Kaden Solano was apprehended by the North Fond Du Lac Police Department. Gabrielle Bruce was apprehended with the assistance of Jackson Police Department.

Solano was serving a 360-day Huber sentence on GPS electronic monitoring for operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent. Jail staff was alerted by the monitoring device of an alleged alcohol violation and equipment removal. Follow up attempts to locate Solano and return him to the jail have been unsuccessful.

Bruce was serving a 270-day Huber sentence for disorderly conduct when she failed to return to the jail from a pre-approved medical appointment in Beaver Dam. The public is asked to contact the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office at 920-386-3726 with any information on the whereabouts of the missing inmates.

