Dodge County investigating homicide/suicide in Watertown
Dodge County investigating homicide/suicide in Watertown

Police siren lights light bar squad car
The Dodge County Sheriff's Office is investigating two deaths believed to be a homicide/suicide.

According to a press release from the sheriff's office, an investigation is underway into the deaths of a 52-year-old male and a 16-year-old male that occured at 909 Country Lane in Watertown. The sheriff's office received a request to assist the Watertown Police Department at 3:42 a.m., Saturday.

The sheriff's office said the evidence at the scene indicates the incident was a homicide and suicide with the 52-year-old believed to be the actor. No other individuals are believed to be involved. Names are being withheld pending notification of family members.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice crime scene unit and the Dodge County Medical Examiner's Officer assisted at the scene. 

"We want the residents of this quiet neighborhood to be confident that there is no active threat to the community," Sheriff Dale Schmidt said in a statement.

The investigation is active and no further information is available at this time.

Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com

