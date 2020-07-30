Dodge County Judge Steven Bauer ready for simpler life on farm

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

JUNEAU -- Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Steven Bauer presided over court Tuesday when a woman failed to appear for her arraignment.

"She's on the phone," Bauer told the attorney's in the court room. The Milwaukee woman told Bauer over the phone that she lived in Milwaukee and did not drive. She it was simply too hard to get to Dodge County at 8:30 a.m.

Bauer told the woman over the phone the appearance was not optional and he was going to issue a warrant for her arrest.

"I am going to stay that warrant until your next court date," Bauer told the woman.

The simple solution was nothing new to the sensible approach Bauer has had in his years on the bench.

"Judge Bauer is one of the most intelligent people I’ve known and provides a spirited debate on any subject," Dodge County Clerk of Courts Lynn Hron said. "Dodge County will miss his common sense approach to justice."

Friday is Bauer's last day as a Dodge County Circuit Court Judge and in retirement he will return to life on a farm.

“I am ready to leave,” Bauer said. “After you do enough of this, you see enough ugly stuff and you know it is time to leave and let someone else deal with it.”