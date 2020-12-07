Dodge County launches new website design

JUNEAU -- The Dodge County Web Governance Team and Information Technology Department published a new design for the Dodge County website Monday.
The process began months ago, according to Information Technology Director Justin Reynolds.
“Websites generally have a short life cycle,” Reynolds said. “It’s usually about three to four years. We like to refresh and update because Internet browser standards change very fast. You have to keep up not only with the technical side, but also the design side – the user friendliness. The new and improved Dodge County Website has a similar look and flow, with a more enhanced, citizen focused and mobile responsive design.”
For the last six months, the county’s web governance team and website editors worked together. Reynolds describes the site as "an active communication medium to share information to empower area citizens."
“That requires continuous improvement and enhancements,” he said
The top navigation menu has been adjusted based on website traffic analytics and citizen-centric terminology, like “How do I …?” and “I am looking for….”
Navigating the menu, viewers will find “Courts” changed to “Jury,” so those facing jury duty will find that information more easily. “Careers” has become the jobs heading to better reflect the caliber of people being sought for staff positions.
“Parks and trails,” along with the “Sheriff’s Department” headings are identified as areas of high use.
“We use Google analytics to really analyze the web traffic, which helped us improve the overall flow of the site,” Reynolds said.
All webpages have been migrated to the new design, and adjusted accordingly.
The team and site editors worked closely with the website provider to insure compatibility and a smooth transition, something which they believe they have achieved.
Susie Miller was the project lead and worked to insure that all of the pieces fit neatly together. She worked with department heads, who serve as content administrators. Reynolds credits them with the website’s success. The county’s Information Technology Committee also had input.
He urges those who notice something out of place to use the “Contact Us” information on the website, or to contact the Dodge County IT Helpdesk.
“On behalf of Dodge County, thanks to the Web Governance Team and county website editors for their time and dedication to continuously improving the county website,” Reynolds said. “We look forward to enhancing the website in the future.”
