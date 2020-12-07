Dodge County launches new website design

“Parks and trails,” along with the “Sheriff’s Department” headings are identified as areas of high use.

“We use Google analytics to really analyze the web traffic, which helped us improve the overall flow of the site,” Reynolds said.

All webpages have been migrated to the new design, and adjusted accordingly.

The team and site editors worked closely with the website provider to insure compatibility and a smooth transition, something which they believe they have achieved.

Susie Miller was the project lead and worked to insure that all of the pieces fit neatly together. She worked with department heads, who serve as content administrators. Reynolds credits them with the website’s success. The county’s Information Technology Committee also had input.

He urges those who notice something out of place to use the “Contact Us” information on the website, or to contact the Dodge County IT Helpdesk.

“On behalf of Dodge County, thanks to the Web Governance Team and county website editors for their time and dedication to continuously improving the county website,” Reynolds said. “We look forward to enhancing the website in the future.”

