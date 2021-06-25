Dodge County launches survey: Input sought on top priorities

JUNEAU – Dodge County wants citizens to respond to its survey of top priorities.
The survey was launched Wednesday on the Dodge County website, www.co.dodge.wi.us. It will be open for input through July 23.
The Dodge County Board of Supervisors is in the process of developing a Strategic Plan to focus on future countywide priorities. As part of the process, board members are seeking input from county residents, employers and community stakeholders via an online survey regarding priorities of greatest interest.
“We encourage interested parties to complete the online survey to help us in the development of the plan,” said Board Chairman Russell Kottke. “This first-ever strategic plan will identify future priorities and will assist the board in making budgetary and programmatic decisions. We’re now in the phase of having the public weigh in on the plan. Please help shape the future of Dodge County by completing the survey.”
Brett Remington of Blue Rock WI, Based in Mukwonago, is facilitating the planning process.
“We are determined to set some clear priorities that are in alignment with the will of the people we’re here to serve,” said Remington. “We need to hear what people believe should be areas of focus and priority for the county, so we’ve made this survey available to capture feedback from as many people as we can.”
The survey asks for three priorities of focus in the county, and may be recorded however respondents like. A few basic questions will help determine the general background of those who participate.
Names and addresses are not requested.
“As we collect the data, and obviously we’re going to look at everything we receive, it will be consolidated in a way that the whole county board can act upon,” said Remington. “We want to hear from as many stakeholders as possible. Not only residents, but also people who work here in Dodge County or are employers here in Dodge County or like to vacation in Dodge County – anyone who has a stake in the future of Dodge County. We’d love to hear from you.”
He clarified that priorities must have a level of achievability and not be a mere wish list.
“Clearly the county board does not want to develop plans that no one is interested in or wants to do,” Remington said. “We want to do things that reflect the interests of the people we serve, therefore collecting their feedback is important.”
He added, “It’s also important to say that just because you provide feedback isn’t a promise that we can act on it. We have a very diverse group of ideas so what we’ll try to do is zero in on some core themes and develop plans that reflect those core themes that we heard through this listening endeavor.”
Input will also be sought through elected officials through their contacts with constituents and others.
“They will be asking the same questions: What are your priorities? What are you concerned about when you think about the future of Dodge County,” Remington said.
Following four to six weeks of information gathering the next phase will begin, which is acting on the feedback received.
“We’ll begin to consolidate what we’ve gathered and then start to make plans based on the priorities that have emerged,” said Remington. “Ultimately there’s another phase of getting everyone in line around those priorities and setting clear and definable goals for what success looks like.”
The process began several months ago with a contract issued to Blue Rock WI for a total of $12,000. The Strategic Plan will be revisited periodically to see that it reflects ongoing interests and is relevant to the issues that the county is facing. It will not be ignored once it is completed.
“I won’t let that happen,” said Remington. “They specifically hired me to insure that this doesn’t become an artifact that lives in a binder on someone’s shelf – never to be seen again and later relinquished to the Dodge County Historical Society. This plan is ultimately going to be simple. I expect that the brunt of this plan will fit on a single page. We’re going to refine and prioritize the things that are most important and define some key milestones of success so that over time we can continue to check in and see, are we actually making progress: How do we know and what’s the evidence that shows that we’re actually getting better at what we’re trying to do? The plan will integrate into everyone’s daily work and not become this thing that we have to work on in addition to all our other daily work.”