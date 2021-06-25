Dodge County launches survey: Input sought on top priorities

Input will also be sought through elected officials through their contacts with constituents and others.

“They will be asking the same questions: What are your priorities? What are you concerned about when you think about the future of Dodge County,” Remington said.

Following four to six weeks of information gathering the next phase will begin, which is acting on the feedback received.

“We’ll begin to consolidate what we’ve gathered and then start to make plans based on the priorities that have emerged,” said Remington. “Ultimately there’s another phase of getting everyone in line around those priorities and setting clear and definable goals for what success looks like.”

The process began several months ago with a contract issued to Blue Rock WI for a total of $12,000. The Strategic Plan will be revisited periodically to see that it reflects ongoing interests and is relevant to the issues that the county is facing. It will not be ignored once it is completed.