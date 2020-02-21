Dodge County law enforcement recognized for going over and above expectations

“Upon being attacked from behind Officer Layton turned and faced his attacker defending himself and working to subdue the inmate,” Wendel said. “During this physical altercation with the inmate Officer Layton suffered 13 significant stab wounds to his head, neck, shoulder and back.”

Schmidt nominated the youth of the year and citizen of the year, Grace Olszewski, was honored as the youth of the year for how she helped at an accident scene in Dodge County on July 4. Wendel said Brian Key for his response to responding to dispatch directions in order to do CPR on an unconscious person on Nov. 23 led to him being honored as the citizen of the year.

“The efforts of Brian delivering early CPR were crucial in the lifesaving efforts that took place,” Wendel said. “During the recorded phone call, the dispatcher mentioned to him that he was probably getting tired and help would be there soon to which Brian said that it didn’t matter.”

Keith Johnson, the Health Services Nursing Supervisor at Dodge Correctional Institution, was honored as the public safety executive of the year after being nominated by Warden Bill Pollard. Johnson was spent many hours working with staff as a new electronic medical records system was brought to the prison.