Dodge County law enforcement recognized for going over and above expectations

Dodge County Executive Law Enforcement Association honored 14 people with awards on Thursday for exceptional service in their roles during the group’s annual banquet at Old Hickory Golf Course.
Vickie Brugger was named law enforcement of the year after being nominated by Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt.
“Over the past four years Detective Vickie Brugger was assigned a major sex trafficking case here in Dodge County,” said town of Beaver Dam Police Chief Brian Drumm, the outgoing 2019 President of the Association. “Detective Brugger has worked closely with the Federal Bureau of Investigations, the Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigations, the Internal Revenue Service, and many other local agencies. The coordination and work that she has put in has directly contributed to the voluntary closure of two Dodge County Gentlemen’s Clubs that were linked to serious sex trafficking offenses. Her hard work has also contributed to the federal indictments which have been filed against three major players involved in the sex trafficking with further investigation still under way.”
Patti Kittleson was recognized for her work on the Laverne Ware Jr. first degree homicide prosecution. Ware is currently serving a life sentence in prison. Kittleson was nominated by Dodge County District Attorney Kurt Klomberg for the support person of the year.
Drumm said that Kittleson had to recopy the 1,487 pages of discovery and 67 discs each time that one of Ware’s different attorneys, 12 in total, asked for a set of discovery materials.
Jen Smith was named the human services specialist of the year after being nominated by the Dodge County Human Services and Health Department director Becky Bell.
“She has advanced training in forensic interviewing and she is routinely requested by the district attorney’s office, law enforcement officers, and coworkers to assist with sensitive forensic interviews involving children,” Drumm said.
Drumm himself as the past president chief nominated retired dispatcher Cheryl Kotek for her service the communications and warrants position in the Dodge County Dispatch Center.
“Since 2007 Cheryl has been responsible for the review of warrants, stolen property, and missing persons entered into the TIME system by the municipal agencies utilizing the Dispatch Center,” Drumm said. The National Criminal Information Center has strict guidelines and policies, and having Cheryl routinely following up with us was a great benefit to our agencies. Her work on warrants was also a benefit for the circuit courts and the child support agencies as well.”
Mary Wendel, Dodge County Community Corrections Supervisor, is the 2020 president of Dodge County Executive Law Enforcement Association and also read some of the names of those who were honored.
Officer Joseph Layton was stabbed at the hands of an inmate while working the recreation area at Waupun Correctional Institution on Christmas Eve.
“Upon being attacked from behind Officer Layton turned and faced his attacker defending himself and working to subdue the inmate,” Wendel said. “During this physical altercation with the inmate Officer Layton suffered 13 significant stab wounds to his head, neck, shoulder and back.”
Schmidt nominated the youth of the year and citizen of the year, Grace Olszewski, was honored as the youth of the year for how she helped at an accident scene in Dodge County on July 4. Wendel said Brian Key for his response to responding to dispatch directions in order to do CPR on an unconscious person on Nov. 23 led to him being honored as the citizen of the year.
“The efforts of Brian delivering early CPR were crucial in the lifesaving efforts that took place,” Wendel said. “During the recorded phone call, the dispatcher mentioned to him that he was probably getting tired and help would be there soon to which Brian said that it didn’t matter.”
Keith Johnson, the Health Services Nursing Supervisor at Dodge Correctional Institution, was honored as the public safety executive of the year after being nominated by Warden Bill Pollard. Johnson was spent many hours working with staff as a new electronic medical records system was brought to the prison.
“Keith’s dedication and commitment to this project brought about many changes and improvements to the system and also aided other institutions as they came on board with this project,” Wendel said. “His steady leadership, training, and energy to make this project work did not go unnoticed. He continues to provide updated training throughout the health service units in the Department of Corrections to promote quality health care.”
Honorable mentions were received by: Dodge County Deputy Taylor Nehls, Correctional Corporal Kyle Opetz, Dodge County Sheriff Office deputy secretary Jennifer Stokes and Horicon Police administrative assistant Rachel Davison.