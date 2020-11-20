Dodge County law enforcement sees increase in number of fleeing suspects

JUNEAU – Dodge County law enforcement has seen an increase in traffic pursuits in 2020.

In the last 10 1/2 months, Dodge County law enforcement agencies have been on 23 pursuits. That is up from eight pursuits in 2019 and 16 in 2018.

“There are many hypotheses on the reason why, but the police chiefs and I are very concerned as the increase puts innocent bystanders and law enforcement officials in harm’s way,” Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt said in a press release.

A driver could be convicted of a felony count of knowingly fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer. This is in addition to any other violations or crimes that occurred before or during the pursuit.

“I want to be clear that Dodge County law enforcement has policies that will hold drivers accountable that choose to flee from law enforcement,” Schmidt said. “Of course, we will use good judgment in deciding when to pursue and when not to pursue. Those decisions consider many factors. Some of those factors include the seriousness of the offense, the risk to the public if we don’t pursue, the risk to the public if we do pursue, traffic/weather conditions, time of day, squad car condition and many other considerations.”