Dodge County leaders share grim economic news

Dodge County is suffering the effects of COVID 19 closures like everyone else, but steps are being taken to help, according to three officials who shared their insights Wednesday evening via Zoom.
The “State of Dodge County Business” town hall session was presented by THRIVE Economic Development at the behest of Beaver Dam Area Chamber of Commerce Director Tracey Propst. THRIVE Marketing Manager Julie Olver served as officiant.
THRIVE serves both Dodge and Jefferson counties a part of a cooperative agreement.
THRIVE President Vicky Pratt shared insights into the world as it is now, and as it will be after COVID 19 is only a horrible memory. She also shared some of those insights Monday with the Dodge County Executive Committee.
According to Pratt a total of 88 businesses have made contact with THRIVE’s Back to Business program through the Wisconsin Small Business Development Center at UW-Whitewater. Those consultations can help struggling businesses to survive using a variety of resources.
“The vast majority of requests (61) are indeed coming from Dodge County, and specifically from the Beaver Dam area,” Pratt said. “They have reached out to us and have received assistance. Retail dominates the types of businesses that are asking for help.”
Pratt urges businesses to continue to apply for grants and loans regardless of whether funds are currently available. In many cases those finds will be replenished, and the Small Business Association may still be able to help – whether the applicant be a one-person or multiple employee operation. For more information or to apply visit thrived.org.
Speaking candidly, she expressed her belief that storefront retailers are highly endangered.
“All predictions are that we’re going to lose a lot of retail,” she said. “There has long been a prediction that this overbuilt retail space, which is way more plentiful in America than anywhere else, is going to go away. That used to be 10 years away. Now it is two years away.”
She reported that between the week ending March 21 and the week ending April 25, Dodge County experienced 5,529 new unemployment claims.
“Some time ago we had an unemployment rate of 13 percent,” said Pratt. “Now it’s predicted to be 23 to 25 percent. They’re calling it a retail apocalypse,” she said. “The average retail establishment with no money coming through the door has a life expectancy of 30 days, so the reality is that about 65 percent of those businesses that have been forced to close will not be coming back.”
Gross Domestic Product for 2020 in Dodge County is estimated to drop $8.8 million from a pre-COVID projection of $3.85 billion.
“Hopefully we can turn this around sooner rather than later in a safe and sane way,” she said.
She believes that being able to make sales and take money online is the most important step any business can take. She also believes that automation, and incentives to promote automation, are key.
SBDC Director Kevin Kaufman outlined three programs that are providing needed business funding, and congratulated Pratt and her associates on the work they did to coordinate the “Back to Business” initiative.
“What we are seeing out there is businesses that can be innovative,” he said. “Literally you strip down and get to that core competency level – the “why do my customers love me” question. Then how can we change and pivot the business.”
He used an example of a restaurant in Lake Mills. Instead of offering its full menu the owners created chef’s specials. The business posted what it was going to offer each night and limited production to 50 or 60 meals. A reservation for pickup had to be made each day by 2 p.m.
“By noon they were usually sold out, and it allowed them to continue in a way with much lower expenses and very popular food options,” he said. “We’re seeing many other companies doing similar things. So ‘get rich in your niche’ and get as close to your customers as you can.”
He added, “There is a huge feeling out there for wanting to buy local and wanting to support out local businesses, so reach into your customer base and find out if there is a way to serve them as we go through this. Obviously this can’t work for everyone so there are those that are essentially in an induced coma until they can reopen. We’ll continue to work on ways we’ll need to wake them up.”
Dodge County Board Supervisor/Chair Russ Kottke reported that the county is doing its best to control expenses, adopting a wage freeze. It is also doing its best to counteract shortfalls in a time of high service demand and low revenue.
“Every committee meeting that we have we’re talking about cutting our budgets,” he said. “We have a hiring freeze everywhere except for Clearview, the Sheriff’s Department and Human Services. We’re looking at some highway projects that might be changed. Everywhere we can we’re trying to conserve our money because we know the state sales tax projections are going to go down. The Wisconsin Counties Association is saying sales tax will be down 15 percent, but we’re thinking 25 to 30 percent is more likely.”
During the May 4 Executive Committee meeting county board members proposed foregoing a per diem increase to show solidarity with county workers. The full board has yet to consider whether a return to $50 payments per meeting will be adopted over the planned $60 per meeting raise approved last year.
Kottke added, “Every day we’re watching the court case (challenging Governor Tony Evers’ closure order), because that will have a big impact as well.”
