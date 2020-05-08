Dodge County leaders share grim economic news

SBDC Director Kevin Kaufman outlined three programs that are providing needed business funding, and congratulated Pratt and her associates on the work they did to coordinate the “Back to Business” initiative.

“What we are seeing out there is businesses that can be innovative,” he said. “Literally you strip down and get to that core competency level – the “why do my customers love me” question. Then how can we change and pivot the business.”

He used an example of a restaurant in Lake Mills. Instead of offering its full menu the owners created chef’s specials. The business posted what it was going to offer each night and limited production to 50 or 60 meals. A reservation for pickup had to be made each day by 2 p.m.

“By noon they were usually sold out, and it allowed them to continue in a way with much lower expenses and very popular food options,” he said. “We’re seeing many other companies doing similar things. So ‘get rich in your niche’ and get as close to your customers as you can.”