Dodge County man dies from COVID-19
This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February shows the virus that causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. 

 SUBMITTED TO THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

A Dodge County man has died from COVID-19.

Dodge County Health Officer Abby Sauer said in a press release that the man was in his 60s and hospitalized while traveling out of state.

“We are saddened by the loss of one of our community members, and we extend our sympathies to his loved ones,” she said.

To date, 19 people in Dodge County have been diagnosed with COVID-19. This is the first death of a resident due to the virus.

Sauer stated everyone must take precautions to protect themselves and those at higher risk, especially the elderly and people with serious underlying health condition.

“This is a public health event that is changing every day and we need to take it very seriously,” she said.

