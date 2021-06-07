Dodge County man receives probation for contractor theft charge

A Beaver Dam area man received probation after pleading no contest to a contractor theft charge.
Norbert Ortiz, 40, was charged in November with felony theft by a contractor. Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Joseph Sciascia accepted the plea Monday and found Ortiz guilty.
Sciascia withheld sentencing and gave Ortiz five years of probation. Ortiz must pay $70,792 in restitution and court costs. He must also provide a DNA sample. The probation conditions include Ortiz not being able to vote or possess firearms, demonstrating to an agent an understanding of theft by contractor and participation in restitution court.
The probation can be terminated early if Ortiz meets the financial obligations.
According to a press release from the Dodge County District Attorney's Office, a resident entered into a contract with a remodeling company owned by Ortiz for about $44,000 in work on a home in October 2019. The homeowner made payments according to the contract as the remodel progressed. Several changes were made to the contact, and the resident paid a total of $110,497.
The progress stalled about nine months later, and the resident told the company to stop working and return unused materials and funds. Ortiz told law enforcement that he was 90 percent done with the project and that he did not have any money or materials left over to return to the property owner.
A Beaver Dam police detective investigated the accounts of Diamond Remodeling, the company, and found that Ortiz spent only $39,705 on the project. According to the district attorney's office, Ortiz spent over $61,000 on internet purchases for himself, restaurants, groceries, casinos, cell phone service and a payment to himself of $38,230 for the work. Ortiz had a valid trades credential at the time.
A post-judgment hearing is scheduled for June 28.
