Dodge County man receives probation for contractor theft charge

A Beaver Dam area man received probation after pleading no contest to a contractor theft charge.

Norbert Ortiz, 40, was charged in November with felony theft by a contractor. Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Joseph Sciascia accepted the plea Monday and found Ortiz guilty.

Sciascia withheld sentencing and gave Ortiz five years of probation. Ortiz must pay $70,792 in restitution and court costs. He must also provide a DNA sample. The probation conditions include Ortiz not being able to vote or possess firearms, demonstrating to an agent an understanding of theft by contractor and participation in restitution court.

The probation can be terminated early if Ortiz meets the financial obligations.

According to a press release from the Dodge County District Attorney's Office, a resident entered into a contract with a remodeling company owned by Ortiz for about $44,000 in work on a home in October 2019. The homeowner made payments according to the contract as the remodel progressed. Several changes were made to the contact, and the resident paid a total of $110,497.