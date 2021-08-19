Dodge County mask advisory in place indoors: Shots offered at Dodge County Fair

JUNEAU – Given the ongoing rise in positive coronavirus tests in the past week, Dodge County Health Department is continuing to advise citizens to wear masks indoors, and to practice social distancing and use hand disinfecting wherever needed.

The latest report, a total of 12,332 total confirmed cases were measured since March 2020. Community positives total 9,990, up nine cases from the previous three days. The total of positive tests among all people tested tallies 21.44 percent. Active community cases total 151. Total deaths stand at 202.

Dodge County’s seven-day total for the week ending Aug. 9, was 17.6 cases per 100,000. Dodge County, population 90,005, currently stands at Risk Level Orange. That level represents a rise of 10 to 24 new cases per 100,000 people, accelerated spread and stay-at-home orders and/or rigorous test and trace programs advised.

According to Dodge County Public Health Officer Abby Sauer, substantial level is when the seven-day total is between 50 and 99 COVID 19 cases per 100,000 population. Although this threshold may seem low compared to the fall of 2020, the key focus of Public Health is prevention.