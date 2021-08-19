Dodge County mask advisory in place indoors: Shots offered at Dodge County Fair

JUNEAU – Given the ongoing rise in positive coronavirus tests in the past week, Dodge County Health Department is continuing to advise citizens to wear masks indoors, and to practice social distancing and use hand disinfecting wherever needed.
The latest report, a total of 12,332 total confirmed cases were measured since March 2020. Community positives total 9,990, up nine cases from the previous three days. The total of positive tests among all people tested tallies 21.44 percent. Active community cases total 151. Total deaths stand at 202.
Dodge County’s seven-day total for the week ending Aug. 9, was 17.6 cases per 100,000. Dodge County, population 90,005, currently stands at Risk Level Orange. That level represents a rise of 10 to 24 new cases per 100,000 people, accelerated spread and stay-at-home orders and/or rigorous test and trace programs advised.
According to Dodge County Public Health Officer Abby Sauer, substantial level is when the seven-day total is between 50 and 99 COVID 19 cases per 100,000 population. Although this threshold may seem low compared to the fall of 2020, the key focus of Public Health is prevention.
Dodge County Public Health Unit is urging those who have not been vaccinated to take advantage of the many shot opportunities available. According to Public Health Officer Abby Sauer, as of the end of July, the Centers for Disease Control released updated masking guidance last week urging people in areas of substantial and high transmission of COVID-19 to wear a mask in public indoor settings, even if they are vaccinated.
“We are seeing a significant increase in new confirmed and probable cases,” said Sauer, “Our goal is to curve this trajectory by encouraging our community to follow public health mitigation measures. Community residents are encouraged to wear a mask in all indoor public settings, regardless of vaccination status. Dodge County Public Health also urges residents to get a COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible. A person who is vaccinated is less likely to become severely ill and less likely to infect others.”
The following mitigation measures should be followed by all community members to reduce the spread of COVID-19:
• Monitor your health daily.
• Wear a mask in high-risk settings.
• Wash hands often.
• Physically distance from others (six feet) in public settings.
• Avoid poorly ventilated areas or places where people may be sick.
• Get tested if you have symptoms, or if you have had exposure to someone with COVID 19.
• Quarantine if you are exposed to someone with COVID 19.
• Stay home when you are sick.
• Get vaccinated for COVID-19.