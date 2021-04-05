Dodge County may drop emergency declaration that only impacts county board

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“This is just how the board is acting,” said Corporation Counsel Kim Nass. “At the county buildings you will still be asked to wear a mask when you come in and you’ll be asked to social distance. That will not change. This resolution only asks whether board members want the emergency declaration terminated or not. If they vote 'yes' then it will be dropped.”

Centers for Disease Control guidelines for mask wearing and social distancing are supported by the Dodge County Public Health Office as being essential to prevent a rise in virus cases. Safety protocols remain in effect at many businesses, industries, schools and government offices.

Dave Frohling questioned whether there are financial ramifications to dropping the Emergency Declaration, which in the past were implied to impact government funding.

Emergency Management Director Amy Nehls indicated that state-sponsored COVID testing will continue to the end of May, regardless of whether a declaration exists or not. There will be no financial impact.