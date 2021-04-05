Dodge County may drop emergency declaration that only impacts county board

JUNEAU – Although the Dodge County Executive Committee voted unanimously to terminate the COVID-19 Emergency Declaration Monday morning. The full county board will vote on the measure at its meeting April 20.
The debate over the Emergency Declaration was derailed at the March board meeting by disagreement over whether board members can receive per diems (meeting pay) for virtually attending committee and board meetings.
“Pay is a carrot to insure that board members show up in person,” said Dave Frohling who proposed an amendment (approved) with that goal in mind. Confusion followed when Jeff Schmitt proposed another amendment that board members should be paid. The matter was then sent back to the Executive Committee for further consideration.
“You’ve got to be here,” said Schmitt Monday. “If folks don’t feel they’re able to participate, then they need to step aside.”
Some Executive Committee members argued that board members have been abusing the privilege of listening from home, although some are acknowledged to have health concerns.
Although Monday’s debate was also confusing, committee members eventually decided to drop the compensation issue (Rule 3 of the board handbook) and focus on the emergency order alone.
That debate vacillated between the declaration's impact on the board and potential impact on society in general.
“This is just how the board is acting,” said Corporation Counsel Kim Nass. “At the county buildings you will still be asked to wear a mask when you come in and you’ll be asked to social distance. That will not change. This resolution only asks whether board members want the emergency declaration terminated or not. If they vote 'yes' then it will be dropped.”
Centers for Disease Control guidelines for mask wearing and social distancing are supported by the Dodge County Public Health Office as being essential to prevent a rise in virus cases. Safety protocols remain in effect at many businesses, industries, schools and government offices.
Dave Frohling questioned whether there are financial ramifications to dropping the Emergency Declaration, which in the past were implied to impact government funding.
Emergency Management Director Amy Nehls indicated that state-sponsored COVID testing will continue to the end of May, regardless of whether a declaration exists or not. There will be no financial impact.
“I’m afraid that we’re sending a message that everything’s hunky-dory,” said Joe Marsik. “If we say there is no emergency isn’t that sending the wrong message? Look at what’s happening in these other states where declarations are being shot down? COVID is still out there and there’s still potential for problems.”
“This is just about county business and county affairs,” said Schmitt, who does not wear a mask to meetings. “This should only be confined to conducting county business. We’re going to drop the Emergency Declaration because we can.”
“This is about conducting our business, and I think we can do that without an Emergency Declaration,” said Kira Sheehan-Malloy.
“You’re going to see stores and businesses with mask requirements and I agree with them,” said Kottke. “This will only apply to the county board and getting back to business, and that’s something we really need to do at this point.”
Rule 3 regarding virtual attendance and whether it will be compensated will be debated in the future.