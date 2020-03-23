Dodge County Meal Program adjusts to deliver frozen meals

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

She said, “Daily welfare checks of each individual in the program will be conducted to continue to support isolated participants during this health emergency. This will provide a larger supply of food to individuals, as well as minimize risk and exposure to participants, volunteer drivers, and department staff.”

Feil’s Catering of Randolph provides senior meals to Dodge, Jefferson, Green Lake and Fond du Lac counties. He also provides meals to the YMCA of Dodge County and to St. Colletta’s – a facility for people with special needs in Jefferson.

Company president Terry Feil said hot meals are still being delivered to Green Lake and Fond du Lac counties, while Dodge and Jefferson counties are opting for the frozen, five-day portions.

“We’ve been packing and freezing meals for the past three days to get ahead of it a bit, because we have to supply five days of meals at a time,” said Feil. “So for the course of a week it won’t be much different than Dodge County normally orders – about 750 to 800 meals. Sometimes it’s more, sometimes it’s less. It all depends.”

The kitchen at Feil’s Supper Club, where the food is prepared, is short of freezer space. One of the restaurant’s vendors, however, is proving a large trailer with a freezing unit to meet their increased needs.