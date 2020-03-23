Dodge County Meal Program adjusts to deliver frozen meals

The Dodge County Senior Meal Program recently issued a press release to share the latest details regarding changes to their services Friday morning.
According to the release, “At the recommendation of local public health, the last of Dodge County’s senior congregate dining sites will all close effective Friday, March 20, 2020 because of concern about COVID-19, or coronavirus.”
Most meals sites had already closed earlier. The Watermark in Beaver Dam closed March 13. The Mayville Senior Center closed March 17. Horicon’s City Hall building closed March 17. The dining site at the Randolph Greenview Apartments closed March 18. The two remaining sites, Reeseville Senior Apartments and Hustisford Fireman’s Station closed Friday.
The release states, “Wisconsin older adults are among the highest risk population for becoming seriously ill from COVID-19. Locations where seniors gather may cause an increased risk of transmission of COVID-19.”
The congregate dining service (on-site) will remain closed until further notice.Meals are being organized for both home-bound and meal-site patrons. Organizing that delivery is a monumental task.
“Right now we’re trying to change our system and our caterer is trying to change his system as well, so it will take some time to get it all under control,” said Jackie DeLaRosa, Nutrition/Transportation Supervisor. “The Department is taking action to convert participants’ from one hot meal per day to five frozen meals per week.”
She said, “Daily welfare checks of each individual in the program will be conducted to continue to support isolated participants during this health emergency. This will provide a larger supply of food to individuals, as well as minimize risk and exposure to participants, volunteer drivers, and department staff.”
Feil’s Catering of Randolph provides senior meals to Dodge, Jefferson, Green Lake and Fond du Lac counties. He also provides meals to the YMCA of Dodge County and to St. Colletta’s – a facility for people with special needs in Jefferson.
Company president Terry Feil said hot meals are still being delivered to Green Lake and Fond du Lac counties, while Dodge and Jefferson counties are opting for the frozen, five-day portions.
“We’ve been packing and freezing meals for the past three days to get ahead of it a bit, because we have to supply five days of meals at a time,” said Feil. “So for the course of a week it won’t be much different than Dodge County normally orders – about 750 to 800 meals. Sometimes it’s more, sometimes it’s less. It all depends.”
The kitchen at Feil’s Supper Club, where the food is prepared, is short of freezer space. One of the restaurant’s vendors, however, is proving a large trailer with a freezing unit to meet their increased needs.
Main courses are frozen while desserts, fruits and breads are refrigerated.
Distribution for Beaver Dam and Juneau patrons is beginning Wednesday and other communities following suit. This plan will be fully in effect by March 31.
Changes in delivery and/or circumstances will be shared through local news outlets and the ADRC website. For more information contact the ADRC at 920-386-3580 or 1-800-924-6407.