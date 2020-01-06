Dodge County Medical Examiner say drug deaths follow trends

But he said there has been a culture change due to the hard work of the Dodge County District Attorney, Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and Dodge County Human Services. Schoebel said that state and federal efforts also have made a difference.

Each year about 110 to 120 deaths are classified as non-natural deaths in Dodge County of the more than 800 deaths that are reported to the Dodge County Medical Examiner’s Office. Schoebel said that at this point there are just estimates but finalized results will be available later in the year.

Heart disease and cancer end the lives of most people in Dodge County, Schoebel said.

Chronic alcohol use is one example of a death that could be classified as having natural causes, Schoebel said. However things like people dying from acute alcoholism other accidental deaths, homicides and suicides are labeled as deaths caused by non-natural causes.

Accidental deaths do not only include traffic deaths, Schoebel said. If a person falls and breaks their hip and dies that is included as well.

“Drug deaths are also considered accidental,” he said.

Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt said 12 traffic crashes in Dodge County led to 13 fatalities.

There were 16 people who died by suicide in Dodge County in 2019 and three who died by the hands of others, Schoebel said.

