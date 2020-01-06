Dodge County Medical Examiner say drug deaths follow trends

JUNEAU – Drug use follows trends and in 2019 many different drugs were used by people of different age groups leading to fatal drug overdoses in Dodge County, according to Dodge County Medical Examiner P.J. Schoebel.
“People are using drugs of all types from over the counter, to street drugs and it affects all ages,” Schoebel said. “Those two things everyone needs to know."
Final toxicology results are not in yet for all 2019 deaths in Dodge County, but Schoebel said the county normally has between 20 and 30 drug deaths each year.
“There is still heroin of course, but we are seeing a lot of other drugs,” Schoebel said. “We are seeing opioids, over-the-counter meds, and benzodiazepines.
"Illicit drugs or misused prescription medications still constitute the majority of drug deaths," Schoebel said.
Over-the-counter medication is safe and effective when following the recommendations for use, but can become deadly if abused. Schoebel said benzodiazepines, such as Valium and Xanax have a long history, but there are more deaths being attributed to their use.
“We are seeing people abuse a lot of different things,” Schoebel said.
Another misconception is that drugs are only a problem for younger people, which is not the case Schoebel said.
But he said there has been a culture change due to the hard work of the Dodge County District Attorney, Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and Dodge County Human Services. Schoebel said that state and federal efforts also have made a difference.
Each year about 110 to 120 deaths are classified as non-natural deaths in Dodge County of the more than 800 deaths that are reported to the Dodge County Medical Examiner’s Office. Schoebel said that at this point there are just estimates but finalized results will be available later in the year.
Heart disease and cancer end the lives of most people in Dodge County, Schoebel said.
Chronic alcohol use is one example of a death that could be classified as having natural causes, Schoebel said. However things like people dying from acute alcoholism other accidental deaths, homicides and suicides are labeled as deaths caused by non-natural causes.
Accidental deaths do not only include traffic deaths, Schoebel said. If a person falls and breaks their hip and dies that is included as well.
“Drug deaths are also considered accidental,” he said.
Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt said 12 traffic crashes in Dodge County led to 13 fatalities.
There were 16 people who died by suicide in Dodge County in 2019 and three who died by the hands of others, Schoebel said.
Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.