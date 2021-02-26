Dodge County moves to Phase 2 of COVID-19 response as case numbers improve

JUNEAU -- Dodge County Public Health Officer Abby Sauer announced Friday the county is moving to Phase 2 COVID-19 recommendations due to a downward trajectory in the percentage of cases and daily numbers of cases.
Phase 2 recommendations include:
- Limiting capacity in "non-essential" businesses, bars, restaurants and organizations to 50%;
- Events held outdoors should allow for all people to maintain 6 feet physical distance from others;.
- If community members choose to gather socially, private indoor social gathering should be limited to 50 people or less with physical distancing
“Key coronavirus data supports movement to Phase II in Dodge County, but COVID 19 is present in Dodge County and Public Health urges caution and asks the community to continue preventive measures," Sauer said.
Public health asks that all community members continue to:
- Limit your bubble. Consider how many people you are seeing day to day. The more people you socialize with, the greater the chance you will be exposed or will expose others. By limiting your social circle to less people, you will lower your risk and the risk of others.
- Caution high risk populations: People age 65 and older and those who are medically vulnerable should continue to limit travel and remain at home as much as possible.
- Continue to participate virtually. Work from home if possible and attend events, services, and performances virtually.
- Get tested if you need it. Through your medical provider or community test sites.
- Continue to maintain prevention measures. Stay home when you’re sick or feel off, stay six feet from people you don’t live with, wear a face covering when you can’t maintain distance, cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or your elbow, and wash your hands and use hand sanitizer often.
The community is encouraged to visit the Dodge County website for latest guidance and resources: www.co.dodge.wi.gov.