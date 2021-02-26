Dodge County moves to Phase 2 of COVID-19 response as case numbers improve

JUNEAU -- Dodge County Public Health Officer Abby Sauer announced Friday the county is moving to Phase 2 COVID-19 recommendations due to a downward trajectory in the percentage of cases and daily numbers of cases.

Phase 2 recommendations include:

Limiting capacity in "non-essential" businesses, bars, restaurants and organizations to 50%;

Events held outdoors should allow for all people to maintain 6 feet physical distance from others;.

If community members choose to gather socially, private indoor social gathering should be limited to 50 people or less with physical distancing

“Key coronavirus data supports movement to Phase II in Dodge County, but COVID 19 is present in Dodge County and Public Health urges caution and asks the community to continue preventive measures," Sauer said.

Public health asks that all community members continue to: