Dodge County Museum reopening: Updated exhibits, interior on display

After a year of intensive updates and repairs, the Dodge County Historical Society is ready to show off its Museum at 105 Park Ave.
A ceremonial rope cutting, recalling Dodge County’s once thriving hemp industry, will be held Saturday at 9:30 a.m. The event will be held in connection with the museum’s annual Lawn Party on the same day from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Throughout downtown the first Art and Peony Festival will be held as well.
The COVID-19 pandemic closure more than a year ago allowed for an extensive reworking of the building and its exhibits, including many displays of items never before seen by the public.
Museum board president Patrick Lutz and Curator Kurt Sampson led the charge, with the help of three museum studies interns and sweat from board members and other volunteers.
“Our visitors will get a new, exciting and refreshing look at the story of Beaver Dam and Dodge County,” said Lutz. “We’ve repaired and repainted walls and ceilings. We’re reorganized our displays and floor space. Like-things have been brought together to make more sense, and we’re installing things to excite young people.”
Sampson said the board had been planning the remodel for two years.
“When COVID hit in the spring and board member Steve Hankes (of Hankes Decorating) started repairing and repainting the walls and ceilings, we decided to take advantage of it,” Sampson said. “We started reorganizing in September. We closed down in November and December so we could really get into it and make some progress.”
When the plaster was being redone, everything had to be moved and covered. Since everything needed a thorough cleaning, every display was redone. The displays share the stories of Hollywood actor Fred MacMurray, international speed skating champion Maddy Horn, entrepreneur and Vita Park operator Dr. George Swan, local circus history, Beaver Dam’s first factory-made car (a 1902 Rambler), Beaver Dam’s first bike, military history, prehistoric mastodon bones, Native American artifacts and countless mementos of the past.
An effort was launched recently to obtain items from the more recent past.
The main desk was moved to the front of the space, opening the center of the room for special events.
“With the desk moved we have room for about 50 or 60 chairs so we can have programs here rather than having to go somewhere else,” said Lutz.
Sampson said once it was determined moving the desk would open up space, they just kept going.
“We had to tear out all 27 of the bookcase displays under the balcony,” Sampson said. “Every bit of wall space behind them had to be restored. We had to scrape the walls, patch the plaster, sand, and then prime and paint from floor to ceiling. It took a month just to do that.
“All of the pieces were cleaned, packed and stored, and then pared back to fit into the space. All of the shelves and surrounds had to be cleaned of 130 years of dirt and paint spatter.”
Many items have been moved to spots where they make sense, such as farm equipment to the second floor and “Made in Beaver Dam” items to the lower level. The largest case, near the new desk location, is reserved for special displays that will be changed periodically. The latest includes a working demonstration of the wooden pipes that served local residents during Beaver Dam’s pioneer days.
Even items held in storage are being cleaned, repacked and reorganized.
Text and photographs will be sharing the information behind the objects.
“It’s important that people understand what they’re looking at,” said Sampson. “That’s all part of the museum’s mission of sharing information.”
Costs were covered by society funds. The city of Beaver Dam, which owns the building, is planning to remove and replace a leaking roof in the near future.
“Every day it gets more and more breathtaking,” said society treasurer and frequent volunteer Dean Tillema. “People will be very pleased when they see how much we have accomplished.”
The lawn party also includes free root beer floats, music, a rope making demonstration, an art project, a collector car display and historic walking tours at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.