Dodge County Museum reopening: Updated exhibits, interior on display

When the plaster was being redone, everything had to be moved and covered. Since everything needed a thorough cleaning, every display was redone. The displays share the stories of Hollywood actor Fred MacMurray, international speed skating champion Maddy Horn, entrepreneur and Vita Park operator Dr. George Swan, local circus history, Beaver Dam’s first factory-made car (a 1902 Rambler), Beaver Dam’s first bike, military history, prehistoric mastodon bones, Native American artifacts and countless mementos of the past.

An effort was launched recently to obtain items from the more recent past.

The main desk was moved to the front of the space, opening the center of the room for special events.

“With the desk moved we have room for about 50 or 60 chairs so we can have programs here rather than having to go somewhere else,” said Lutz.

Sampson said once it was determined moving the desk would open up space, they just kept going.

“We had to tear out all 27 of the bookcase displays under the balcony,” Sampson said. “Every bit of wall space behind them had to be restored. We had to scrape the walls, patch the plaster, sand, and then prime and paint from floor to ceiling. It took a month just to do that.