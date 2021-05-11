Dodge County offers single dose COVID vaccinations Thursday

JUNEAU -- Dodge County Public Health will hold a one-day Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine clinic to all Wisconsin residents 18 years old and older this Thursday, May 13, from 4 to 7 p.m.

This is a walk-in clinic, so no need to call ahead to make an appointment. The clinic will be at the Human Services and Health building, 199 Highway DF in Juneau. Individuals can park in the main parking lot and follow the signs from there.

The Johnson and Johnson vaccine is administered in a single-dose. Dodge County Public Health continues to offer the two-dose Moderna vaccine, on other days. To schedule an appointment for the Moderna vaccine individuals can call the vaccine hotline at (920) 386-4830.

According to Public Health Officer Abby Sauer, currently 30.4 percent of Dodge county residents are considered fully vaccinated. People are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after their second dose in a two-dose series or two weeks after a single-dose vaccine.

