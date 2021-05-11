Dodge County offers single dose COVID vaccinations Thursday

JUNEAU -- Dodge County Public Health will hold a one-day Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine clinic to all Wisconsin residents 18 years old and older this Thursday, May 13, from 4 to 7 p.m.
This is a walk-in clinic, so no need to call ahead to make an appointment. The clinic will be at the Human Services and Health building, 199 Highway DF in Juneau. Individuals can park in the main parking lot and follow the signs from there.
The Johnson and Johnson vaccine is administered in a single-dose. Dodge County Public Health continues to offer the two-dose Moderna vaccine, on other days. To schedule an appointment for the Moderna vaccine individuals can call the vaccine hotline at (920) 386-4830.
According to Public Health Officer Abby Sauer, currently 30.4 percent of Dodge county residents are considered fully vaccinated. People are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after their second dose in a two-dose series or two weeks after a single-dose vaccine.
“Public Health encourages all residents to consider becoming fully vaccinated, because this makes it safer to start doing many things that people stopped doing because of the pandemic,” Sauer said. “Fully vaccinated people do not need to wear a mask or social distance from other fully vaccinated people. Additionally, if a fully vaccinated person is around someone who has COVID-19, they do not need to stay away from others (quarantine) or get tested unless they develop symptoms.”
Sauer added, “Getting the vaccine not only protects that person, but it also protects those around that person – their family, their community and their world. COVID-19 vaccines are effective at preventing COVID-19 disease, especially severe illness and death. We are asking everyone to do their part in stopping the spread of COVID-19 and getting vaccinated.”
According to the county website, as of Monday there were 11,855 total confirmed cases since the pandemic began. That is up 22 cases since Friday, May 7. The running percentage of positive tests stands at 21.6 percent. There are currently 130 active community cases. There are 9,243 recovered community cases.
The death toll for Dodge County stands at 185.
The daily community positive rate per 100,000 people stands at 5.55, or risk level yellow. According to the Harvard Global Health Institute, risk level yellow indicates continued community spread, with rigorous test and trace programs advised. Risk level green, the lowest risk level, has not yet been achieved. That level indicates being on track for containment.