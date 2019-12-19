Dodge County OKs wages and benefits study

That part of the project costs $28,000.

“We had discussed that in committee,” said Marsik. “The thought was that our people have full-time jobs and to throw this on top would not be possible for them to achieve. Also, having an outside eye come in and have a different view on the topic would … be the best choice.”

The sheriff’s department is not included in the comparison as wages and benefits are set by state statue and not by the county.

“I look at this as $100,000 that we’re going to spend, yet we don’t know what are the goals, what are the objectives, what are the timelines for this?” said Donna Maly. “Who’s to be responsible? Who’s going to be doing what? There’s a lot of moving parts in this resolution and nothing brings it together. I don’t quite understand what the goals and objectives are? What are you going to do with this information once we get it? Who’s going to be involved? What kind of timeline do you have? I think we have a right to know that.”

“Well, HR is going to be involved,” said Marsik. “The timelines are set in the resolution set before you.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}