Dodge County OKs wages and benefits study

JUNEAU – Is there any value in pursuing a nearly $93,000 wage and benefit study for the employees of Dodge County?
Or will study results be shelved with no impact on workers or taxpayers – except for covering the cost?
Those questions were discussed Tuesday night at the Dodge County Board meeting, with the cost eventually approved by a 21 to 8 tally.
Board members Donna Maly and David Guckenberger led the charge against the expenditure, claiming that the study is too open-ended, and that the results may not be implemented if county employees are found to be getting less than elsewhere in the state.
A partial market study was completed in 2016 as an extension of a wage comparison in 2013.
“Part of this is a market study, but what we have never done is look at benefits,” said Human Resources & Labor Negotiations Committee Chair Joe Marsik. “That would include an analysis of both public and private packages.”
David Guckenberger and Cathy Houchin had asked to see the Request for Proposal and based their questions on the RFP rather than the actual proposal. The proposal from McGrath Human Resources Group includes the details they were missing.
Guckenberger also stated, “I was somewhat taken aback by the fact that our own HR department could not do the 270 job description updates (also included in the project) after the compensation study had been done. I just thought that was something we could try to accomplish ourselves instead of sending that to an outside service.”
That part of the project costs $28,000.
“We had discussed that in committee,” said Marsik. “The thought was that our people have full-time jobs and to throw this on top would not be possible for them to achieve. Also, having an outside eye come in and have a different view on the topic would … be the best choice.”
The sheriff’s department is not included in the comparison as wages and benefits are set by state statue and not by the county.
“I look at this as $100,000 that we’re going to spend, yet we don’t know what are the goals, what are the objectives, what are the timelines for this?” said Donna Maly. “Who’s to be responsible? Who’s going to be doing what? There’s a lot of moving parts in this resolution and nothing brings it together. I don’t quite understand what the goals and objectives are? What are you going to do with this information once we get it? Who’s going to be involved? What kind of timeline do you have? I think we have a right to know that.”
“Well, HR is going to be involved,” said Marsik. “The timelines are set in the resolution set before you.”
You have free articles remaining.
He continued, “What are we going to do with it depends on what we get back. We may find out that we’re right where we belong and we won’t do anything with it. That’s why we’re paying the money – to find out where we are.”
Maly responded, “Then you need to define that: What you’re expectations are and what you’re looking for, and when you will not move forward on this and when you will? A hundred thousand dollars is a lot of money to get information that you’re not going to do anything with.”
Marsik indicated that the county’s salary budget is about $48 million, and the study cost is a small price to pay for the information received.
Debate continued until a motion to postpone contract approval failed with an 18-11 vote.
Analysis for the study will start in January and will be presented to the board in March. Whether recommendations are ultimately approved is up to the board as part of its normal budget/management operations.
Lake District moves forward
Board and Land Resources & Parks Committee Chair Tom Schaefer reported that the Beaver Dam Lake District will be moving forward, and a resolution establishing the district will be up for board consideration at its February meeting. A majority of lake property owners have signed a petition to establish the district, which allows a board to tax and manage funds collected for lake improvements.
Trail planning continues
Parks and Land Development Director Bill Ehlenbeck presented information on a proposal to continue the Gold Star Memorial Trail from Horicon to Beaver Dam. The project is a public/private partnership begun by Gold Star Families to honor fallen soldiers. For the first part of the trail from Mayville to the March Education Center a total of $430,000 in private donations was contributed through the Friends of Dodge County Parks, with $310,000 gathered in state and federal grants. Upon completion it was presented to Dodge County, which will maintain it and hopes to expand it. A connection has been established across Horicon Marsh between the Marsh Education Center and the city of Horicon. A route has also been identified on Horicon city streets from the north to the west side.
Five options are being considered to link Horicon and Beaver Dam. They include Highway 33, Prospect Road, the Wisconsin & Southern Railroad corridor, Highway E and Highway B. Challenges include crossing private properties, road traffic, steep grades, poor drainage and wetland areas, road and driveway crossings and intersections and other barriers.
The connection is 9 to 13 miles, depending on the route.
“Each has its pluses and minuses,” said Ehlenbeck at an informational meeting on Nov. 5. “The rail corridor looks real good to us, but it will probably be a combination of several of those routes.”
The trail will be financed with a combination of donations, grants and other sources. Documented use is expected to grow as the trail links more destinations together.
“What are we going to do with it depends on what we get back. We may find out that we’re right where we belong and we won’t do anything with it. That’s why we’re paying the money – to find out where we are.” <&textAlign: right>Joe Marsik, Human Resources & Labor Negotiations Committee Chair
“What are we going to do with it depends on what we get back. We may find out that we’re right where we belong and we won’t do anything with it. That’s why we’re paying the money – to find out where we are.”
Joe Marsik, Human Resources & Labor Negotiations Committee Chair