Dodge County Out of Darkness Experience raises $13,000 in its first year

A scaled down Walk to Fight Suicide was held at the Dodge County Fairgrounds on Saturday to help raise funds and awareness of suicide. The event raised $13,000 for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.
“We’ve had a great turn out,” said Karen Sempf, who helped organize the walk. “People have given a lot today.”
Over 200 people attended the event, but many more participated virtually.
The commercial building at the fairgrounds held a resource fair with booths being manned by community organizations and the fairgrounds had people walking at a distance from each other.
Church Health Services partnered with Sempf to put together the walk.
“We have had great support from the community,” Church Health Services Develop Manager Karen Gibbs said.
Support Local Journalism
Resources that target prevention of suicide were on hand including the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, Bo’s Heavenly Clubhouse, C.A.R.E. for Dodge County, American Foundation For Suicide Prevention, PAVE, Transparent Families- Dodge County, and NAMI.
“We couldn’t walk in large groups, but the turnout was overwhelming,” Gibbs said. “We plan to do this next year for sure.”
Gena Orlando, the Wisconsin Area Director for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, said raising awareness is one of the biggest focuses of her organization along with ending the stigma of suicide.
“A lot of time when you lost someone to suicide, families don’t have the same network of support as someone who lost someone to cancer,” Orlando said.
Another goal of walks like this is to help people struggling with mental health issues.
“We’re here with all these people who care, and that brings hope,” Orlando said. “I believe hope changes everything.”
Niki Vessey, who manned the National Alliance on Mental Illness booth, said her son died by suicide and she supported the efforts of the walk. Braden Vessey died in 2015 when he was 21 years old.
“It brings great awareness to Dodge County, Vessey said.
Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.