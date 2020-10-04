Dodge County Out of Darkness Experience raises $13,000 in its first year

A scaled down Walk to Fight Suicide was held at the Dodge County Fairgrounds on Saturday to help raise funds and awareness of suicide. The event raised $13,000 for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

“We’ve had a great turn out,” said Karen Sempf, who helped organize the walk. “People have given a lot today.”

Over 200 people attended the event, but many more participated virtually.

The commercial building at the fairgrounds held a resource fair with booths being manned by community organizations and the fairgrounds had people walking at a distance from each other.

Church Health Services partnered with Sempf to put together the walk.

“We have had great support from the community,” Church Health Services Develop Manager Karen Gibbs said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Resources that target prevention of suicide were on hand including the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, Bo’s Heavenly Clubhouse, C.A.R.E. for Dodge County, American Foundation For Suicide Prevention, PAVE, Transparent Families- Dodge County, and NAMI.

“We couldn’t walk in large groups, but the turnout was overwhelming,” Gibbs said. “We plan to do this next year for sure.”