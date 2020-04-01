Dodge County Pionier sold

The Wisconsin Free Press family of publications, which includes the Dodge County Pionier, Campbellsport News and Kewaskum Statesman, has merged with Multi Media Channels.
Andrew and Laura Johnson transferred ownership of the three weekly publications Wednesday to the Wood family.
According to a press release, the Dodge County Pionier originated in 1876 to serve the German-speaking people of Dodge County. In 1891, a building was constructed to serve as home to the publication; the publication remains there to this day.
One year later, the same publishing company began The Mayville News to serve the English speaking population. The two publications later operated out of the same building. In 1945, the Pionier was dropped due to the effects of World War II.
The Johnsons purchased The Mayville News in 1988 from the Gehrke estate. In 1989, they purchased the Horicon Reporter from the Marolla family and also started the Lomira News edition. During the 2008-09 recession the publications were combined to form the new Pionier. The Campbellsport News and The Kewaskum Statesman were bought by the Johnsons in 2004 and 2015, respectively.
As an advocate for the newspaper industry, Andrew Johnson traveled around the country the past seven years for the National Newspaper Association and served as its president last year.
He was inducted into the Wisconsin Newspaper Hall of Fame in 2018. At that time, the WNA stated that Johnson recognized the value of newspapers to the communities they serve, “Perhaps nothing embodies that commitment more than his undertaking of the Vietnam Faces project. Working with newspapers throughout the state, the WNA and UW-Milwaukee, Johnson successfully found photos of all Wisconsin soldiers listed on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C.”
In his farewell column for the Pionier, Johnson described newspapers as not just ink on paper or electronic fonts on computer or phone screens, but as the face of a community and the glue that holds it together.
The Johnsons plan to continue building the Gold Star Memorial Trail in Dodge County, a project they spearheaded which will serve as a memorial to Wisconsin military members killed in action. They are also volunteering with the effort to construct a 9/11 Memorial in Kewaskum.
“Transferring ownership of our three weekly newspapers to the Wood family this week was good for all concerned,” Andrew Johnson said. “This is a very special and unique merger of family newspapers working together not only to survive, but thrive in the future. Both of our families have been in the newspaper business for two generations and realize what it is going to take to produce a quality community newspaper in print and online now and in the coming years. Our families share the same personal values: the importance of family, integrity, faith and the importance of helping those in need when possible. This is truly a win, win for both families.”
Multi Media Channels began its work in community newspaper publishing in Denmark, Wisconsin, in 1953. Under the leadership of founder, Frank Wood, the business expanded into other markets. Today, the company remains in the Wood family, working with nearly 30 print publications – including 22 weeklies – and 17 digital channels that serve the central, northern, and eastern portions of the state.
