Dodge County Pionier sold

He was inducted into the Wisconsin Newspaper Hall of Fame in 2018. At that time, the WNA stated that Johnson recognized the value of newspapers to the communities they serve, “Perhaps nothing embodies that commitment more than his undertaking of the Vietnam Faces project. Working with newspapers throughout the state, the WNA and UW-Milwaukee, Johnson successfully found photos of all Wisconsin soldiers listed on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C.”

In his farewell column for the Pionier, Johnson described newspapers as not just ink on paper or electronic fonts on computer or phone screens, but as the face of a community and the glue that holds it together.

The Johnsons plan to continue building the Gold Star Memorial Trail in Dodge County, a project they spearheaded which will serve as a memorial to Wisconsin military members killed in action. They are also volunteering with the effort to construct a 9/11 Memorial in Kewaskum.