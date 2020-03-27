Dodge County pizza joints bank on delivery experience

The industry that was decades ahead of the home delivery curve is coping as best it can, now that COVID-19 is requiring people to think twice about leaving home.
Many restaurants are currently offering expanded delivery and pick-up options, but that traffic has long been a standard ingredient for the fresh pizza market. Although eat-in business has been suspended in all restaurants, delivery and carry-out trade is providing a needed source of income for many local prepared food businesses.
Benvenuto’s began in 1996 with the opening of Brian Dominick’s first outlet in Beaver Dam. It has since expanded to Fitchburg, Fond du Lac, Madison, Middleton, Oshkosh and most recently Wausau.
The Beaver Dam store has seen an increase in pick-up and delivery sales in the wake of being closed to dine-in traffic.
“Sales are definitely up, although we haven’t really had time to look at the numbers,” said manager Hannah Kasper. “It has been so crazy. Some days are better than others, but we’ve been busy overall.”
According to its website, for pickup orders patrons should call once they are parked in the lot. A member of the restaurant team will come out and place the order on the hood of their cars to ensure they are eliminating social contact for the safety of all. For delivery orders, once team members knock or ring at the door they will conveniently place the to-go bag in front of the door, and back away while waiting for the customer to answer.
“We prefer a card payment over the phone to help eliminate that hand-to-hand contact,” she said.
Tips should be prepaid as well, if the customer desires.
The Benvenuto, a deluxe pizza will multiple toppings, is the most popular choice. Hours of operation are tentatively 11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., closed on Wednesday.
Pizza Villa, now Park Plaza Pizza, began in 1958 south of the river on South Center Street. The restaurant at 233 Front St. was recently providing full-service inside as the outside is being renovated. Closing the 44-seat restaurant has been a blow, but owners and staff continue to make the best of what they have to overcome daily challenges. Like most restaurants, technology is playing an important role in providing options for customers.
“We offer online ordering for both deliver and pickup,” said Tom Salomaki, who has been in the business for 38 years. “Since all this started we are offering no-contact on both. We go up to the house, ring the doorbell, get out to the car and watch to make sure they get their orders. If it’s for pickup they call to let us know they’re here and we bring it out to the car.”
Their most popular pizzas are either sausage and pepperoni or sausage and mushroom.
Hours are Monday through Thursday from 4 to 9 p.m., Friday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday from 5 to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 4 to 9 p.m. Delivery charges range from $2 to $5, depending on distance from the Beaver Dam store.
Papa Murphy’s Take ‘N’ Bake Pizza does not deliver, filling a rather unique niche in the fresh pizza market. Debra Truesdell’s family operates the store at 106 Frances Lane, in the Frances Court (Wal-Mart) Mall.
Debra revealed that sales are down due to a number of factors.
“Right now Papa Murphy’s is working on our POS (Point of Sale) system so we can do curbside pickup,” she said. “That way they can call it in, pay over the phone and we’d take it out to them. Right now it’s walk in, order and pick it up – as it is in the grocery store and many other locations. We are, however, getting way more phone orders so people can get their food more quickly.”
Despite the chain’s popularity some assume that the store has closed, as all dine-in establishments have. (The location has no dine-in area).
“We get that a lot from people who are shopping at Wal-Mart and suddenly realize we are open,” Truesdell said. “It has been a challenge, but we’re open and happy to have their business.”
The most popular pizza is “The Cowboy.”
The local franchise celebrated its 15th anniversary last week. Hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day.
Casey’s General Store, a gas station/convenience store, has been open since 2005. Over time it has become a popular pizza outlet and offers pickup and delivery from its store at 906 N. University Ave.
Manager Tory Cox reports that pizza sales have slowed a bit. Their most popular choices are pepperoni and taco.
“They’re both very good,” she said.
For the foreseeable future their 24-hour operation is scaling back. Temporary hours are 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week. Pizza delivery hours are Thursday through Sunday from 4 to 9 p.m., although slices are available all day inside the store.
Park Avenue Sports Café currently offers delivery, but did not until the recent closure of its dining room at 709 Park Ave. Hours for pick-up and delivery are 4 to 9 p.m., seven days a week.
Domino’s, Marco’s and Pizza Hut managers would not comment, referring calls to their corporate offices. All are offering pick-up and delivery pizza, pasta and other food, using the best practices for safe preparation and delivery of their products.
