Dodge County pizza joints bank on delivery experience

The industry that was decades ahead of the home delivery curve is coping as best it can, now that COVID-19 is requiring people to think twice about leaving home.

Many restaurants are currently offering expanded delivery and pick-up options, but that traffic has long been a standard ingredient for the fresh pizza market. Although eat-in business has been suspended in all restaurants, delivery and carry-out trade is providing a needed source of income for many local prepared food businesses.

Benvenuto’s began in 1996 with the opening of Brian Dominick’s first outlet in Beaver Dam. It has since expanded to Fitchburg, Fond du Lac, Madison, Middleton, Oshkosh and most recently Wausau.

The Beaver Dam store has seen an increase in pick-up and delivery sales in the wake of being closed to dine-in traffic.

“Sales are definitely up, although we haven’t really had time to look at the numbers,” said manager Hannah Kasper. “It has been so crazy. Some days are better than others, but we’ve been busy overall.”