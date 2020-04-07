Dodge County polling brisk and safe: Measures ensure low-contact voting

The poll sites in Beaver Dam included precautions like wearing gloves, wiping everything down with sanitizer, glass partitions that poll workers sat behind to separate themselves from voters and masks covering the whole head offered by Alderman Mick Fischer through his engraving shop.

Poll worker Linda Yuds, who is also running for a county board seat, said the head masks were a “godsend.” Other communities in the area took similar precautions, whether using sanitizing spray on surfaces or marking where voters could stand apart from each other with tape.

Bre Lindemuth of Beaver Dam did not show up to the polls at all, but instead dropped her ballot off in a box outside city hall Tuesday. She opted to drop her ballot off instead of mailing it because she wanted to make sure it would get counted by the deadline. She said she would have been worried if she had to go to a poll site about the risk of being exposed to the virus. Lindemuth had to text a few contacts to get the required witness signature for her ballot.

Absentee ballots also were dropped off curbside at Waupun City Hall Tuesday, according to City Clerk Angie Hull who said more than 1,800 absentee ballots sent out prior to the election.