Dodge County polling brisk and safe: Measures ensure low-contact voting

JUNEAU — The number of voters at Dodge County polling places was high, even though many people submitted absentee ballots in Tuesday’s Spring Election.
“I’ve heard from the clerks and the poll workers that they’re surprised by how many people are coming out to vote,” said Dodge County Clerk Karen Gibson. “I think the polls are busier than usual for a spring election. The workers are helping voters as they come in and recording absentee ballots as well so they’re very busy.”
According to the Wisconsin Election Commission there have been 16,767 requests for absentee ballots in Dodge County with 10,952 absentee ballots already returned to the county. The 2016 presidential election saw Dodge County request 5,174 absentee ballots.
Questions remain about the effectiveness of the process in Beaver Dam. Beaver Dam City Clerk Zak Bloom said the city has heard from numerous citizens that their absentee ballots have not arrived and the city has also seen delays in receiving mail, with some ballots coming in 10 days after being marked as leaving Milwaukee for processing.
Mayville City Clerk Sara Decker said the absentee process has gone smoothly, with 950 ballots received so far out of 1,200 requests, and the city was working with the post office. Decker said there have been very few complaints of ballots being delayed or not received.
The poll sites in Beaver Dam included precautions like wearing gloves, wiping everything down with sanitizer, glass partitions that poll workers sat behind to separate themselves from voters and masks covering the whole head offered by Alderman Mick Fischer through his engraving shop.
Poll worker Linda Yuds, who is also running for a county board seat, said the head masks were a “godsend.” Other communities in the area took similar precautions, whether using sanitizing spray on surfaces or marking where voters could stand apart from each other with tape.
Bre Lindemuth of Beaver Dam did not show up to the polls at all, but instead dropped her ballot off in a box outside city hall Tuesday. She opted to drop her ballot off instead of mailing it because she wanted to make sure it would get counted by the deadline. She said she would have been worried if she had to go to a poll site about the risk of being exposed to the virus. Lindemuth had to text a few contacts to get the required witness signature for her ballot.
Absentee ballots also were dropped off curbside at Waupun City Hall Tuesday, according to City Clerk Angie Hull who said more than 1,800 absentee ballots sent out prior to the election.
“We’re still waiting for a lot of them to come in. The post office has been wonderful; they’ve been bringing us stuff throughout the day as it comes in. The ballots have to be postmarked by today to be counted,” she said.
Hull said the polls were fully staffed Tuesday, with the majority being new volunteers. The Public Works Department made plexiglass barriers that were set on tables between the voters and the poll workers. There were also stands made to hold gloves and hand sanitizer.
“We’re very fortunate people stepped up to help so our regular elderly workers could stay home safe,” Hull said.
Gibson has been in touch with the workers to inform them about the procedures that must be followed in preparation for the final closing of the polls on Monday, April 13, at 4 p.m. No results will be released until that time. Voter turnout numbers are also not expected until then.
In the meantime, workers are entering absentee ballots that have arrived, and will continue to arrive before the voting deadline passes. The deadline to request a ballot by mail or in person was by 5 p.m. Friday, or on Saturday if the municipality was providing that option. Mail-in ballots were due by mail on Election Day, or delivered in-person by 8 p.m. Ballots postmarked Tuesday or earlier will also be entered between now and the official poll closing on Monday, April 13 at 4 p.m.
“They can’t tally any write-ins until Monday which is always a challenge,” Gibson said. “There are a number of write-ins that need to be recorded in this election cycle. If they haven’t finished recording those write-ins by 4 p.m. they’re going to have to stay there until they’re done.”
Voters showed up despite uncertainty about whether the election would even take place. On Monday Governor Tony Evers issued an executive order delaying the election to June 9. Hours later the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled 4-2 that he didn’t have the authority to reschedule the race on his own. Justices quickly followed with a ruling blocking Democratic efforts to extend absentee voting.
The decision left Wisconsin as the only state with an election scheduled in April that proceeded as planned. Many other states are preparing to vote in May or June.
Tensions ran high as clerks around the state continued their preparations, many of which had begun weeks earlier. Gibson reported Monday that National Guard members were responding to each county, volunteering to help wherever they might be needed. That includes everything from making sure that voters are safe to working the polls themselves.
Klahryssa Heinzen of Beaver Dam was one of the National Guard members called in to help Tuesday. Gov. Tony Evers initiated sending out National Guard members as communities faced poll worker shortages. Tuesday was the first time Heinzen was called out for help.
“I feel super honored to step in when volunteers were unable to because of the pandemic,” she said. About the risk of appearing at a poll site during a pandemic, Heinzen said she was healthy overall without any health risks, and would return to a healthy household afterwards.
In the city of Fox Lake, City Clerk Sue Holnagel reported that voter turnout was high, even though about 200 absentee ballots had been requested. The absentee ballot total is usually about 30.
“It has been up and down, with about 80 voters that came through so far (by 5 p.m.),” Holnagel said. "That’s pretty good.”
Citizens walked past restrooms before entering the Fox Lake Community Center so they were urged to either wash or sanitize their hands. Plexiglas shields were placed between voters and poll workers and six-foot social distancing was encouraged.
“I’ll be so glad when it’s all done,” Holnagel said.
