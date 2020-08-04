Dodge County positive COVID tests headed in an upward trajectory

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

JUNEAU – The percent of positive total tests for Dodge County for COVID-19 went into the "proceed with caution" category Tuesday.

It is the first time that the county test results have left the excellent category with 4.42 percent of the tests conducted since testing began in March returning a positive result, meaning the person is infected with coronavirus. The goal is less than 5 percent with a downward trajectory, however Dodge County positive test results have increased in recent days which lead to the cautionary category.

"There is an increase of 23 positive community cases since yesterday's update," according to the Dodge County Public Health daily update. "Some of these are attributed to clusters of people who attended a gathering together."

The ideal rate of positive cases in a community is 2 to 3 percent. When the rates start rising, it is an indication there are more people walking through the community who can spread the virus, according to the Public Health Department. The county's level on Monday was at 4.21 percent.

Dodge County Public Health reported the county had 130 positive active cases with 356 people who have recovered and five deaths.

Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.