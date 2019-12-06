JUNEAU – In partnership with the U.S. Census Bureau, Dodge County is working to form a Complete Count Committee to increase awareness and encourage Dodge County residents to respond to the 2020 Census.
The initial meeting to form the committee is scheduled for Dec. 18, at 1:30 p.m. in rooms 1H/1I of the Dodge County Administration Building, 127 E. Oak St.
“Dodge County is soliciting help from various community groups, including a broad spectrum of government and community leaders from education, non-profit groups, business, service clubs, healthcare, faith-based groups, social service, and other community organizations to establish the committee,” said County Clerk Karen Gibson. “Any groups or individuals interested in being a part of the Dodge County CCC should attend the initial meeting on Dec. 18 or contact Karen Boyd at (920) 386-3701, or by email at kboyd@co.dodge.wi.us.”
The U.S. Constitution mandates a headcount every 10 years of every person residing in the United States and its territories, regardless of age, race, ethnic group, religion or citizenship. The primary goal of the 2020 Census is to count everyone once, only once, and in the right place.
A complete and accurate census count significantly impacts both state and local communities. Legislative representation in the U.S. House of Representatives is apportioned based on census data. The number of House Representatives for each state is re-determined by census counts every 10 years.
You have free articles remaining.
“Also, $675 billion in federal spending is distributed annually based on census data,” said County County Board Chair Russell Kottke. “This funding supports roads and highways, education, healthcare, libraries, police and fire services, housing assistance, senior and social services, and other vital programs that benefit Dodge County.”
Responding to the census will be easier and more convenient than ever before. For the first time people will be able to respond by phone, Internet or mail.
The U.S. Census Bureau partners with CCCs to engage with others in the community to build awareness of the census, educate people about the importance of the census to the local community, and encourage people in the community to self-respond. The CCC also supports Census Bureau recruiting efforts in Wisconsin.
“Applying now to work as a census taker is a great way for holiday seasonal workers, students, retirees, farmers and farm families, workers in the gig economy, and others needing extra income, to line up spring and summer employment opportunities,” said Boyd. To apply for a census job visit 2020Census/jobs or call 855-JOB-2020 and select option three for more information. Pay rates for field and clerical jobs can be found at 2020Census.gov/jobs/pay-and-locations. Most applications will remain active throughout the 2020 Census and may be considered as positions become available.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)