Three Dodge County products are among the top 16 finalists in the “Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin” contest.
Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce’s fourth annual competition highlights manufacturing throughout the state. More than 150 items were nominated for the contest, with the winner being determined by popular vote.
Products from the area still in the running include: John Deere Horicon Works’ X739 Signature Series lawn tractor, Mayville Engineering Company’s 400 Defender clay target machine and Scag Power Equipment’s Windstorm stand-on blowing machine.
The public can cast a vote each day on any device at madeinwis.com.
Online voting to determine the top eight runs from Tuesday to Sunday. Voting to narrow the bracket to the top four takes place Sept. 24-29, with the final round of voting running from Oct. 1-8.
The winner will be announced Oct. 8 at WMC Foundation’s Business & Industry luncheon at State Fair Park in Milwaukee.
