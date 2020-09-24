Dodge County products vie for "Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin" title

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Two Dodge County manufacturers have placed in the top 16 of the “Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin” contest.

The fifth annual contest, hosted by the Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce and Johnson Financial Group, showcases the top products of the state's manufacturing industry. More than 18,000 votes were cast in the first round of the competition, whittling down the field from 150 products to 16. Those 16 have advanced to the next round in a tournament-style bracket and voting is currently underway.

MEC Outdoors, a division of Mayville Engineering Company, made it to the No. 6 seed in the tournament for its 600 Jr. Mark V Shotshell Reloader.

“MEC Outdoors has a lot of great products and a few of them have made it into the finals in this program before and we’re excited to see them here with another product,” said Vice President of Communications and Marketing Nick Novak in Monday's Facebook Live announcement from the Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce.

According to MEC’s website, the single-stage reloader features a quick, simple operation with minimal effort and is considered the world’s No. 1 selling shotshell reloader. Mayville Engineering Company has been designing, building and servicing shotgun shell reloaders since 1955.