Dodge County products vie for "Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin" title

Two Dodge County manufacturers have placed in the top 16 of the “Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin” contest.
The fifth annual contest, hosted by the Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce and Johnson Financial Group, showcases the top products of the state's manufacturing industry. More than 18,000 votes were cast in the first round of the competition, whittling down the field from 150 products to 16. Those 16 have advanced to the next round in a tournament-style bracket and voting is currently underway.
MEC Outdoors, a division of Mayville Engineering Company, made it to the No. 6 seed in the tournament for its 600 Jr. Mark V Shotshell Reloader.
“MEC Outdoors has a lot of great products and a few of them have made it into the finals in this program before and we’re excited to see them here with another product,” said Vice President of Communications and Marketing Nick Novak in Monday's Facebook Live announcement from the Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce.
According to MEC’s website, the single-stage reloader features a quick, simple operation with minimal effort and is considered the world’s No. 1 selling shotshell reloader. Mayville Engineering Company has been designing, building and servicing shotgun shell reloaders since 1955.
Another previous finalist, John Deere Horicon Works, made it into the contest as the No. 12 seed with its Gator XUV590M utility vehicle. This Gator features power steering, long-lasting LED headlights and a dumping cargo box with many tie down points and integrated attachment system. It comes in both a 2- passenger and 4-passenger configuration.
John Deere Gators are manufactured in a facility on the west side of Horicon. A $24 million, 22,000-square-foot expansion project was completed last year at that site, which came three years after a $43 million, 388,000-square-foot expansion.
In 2019, John Deere’s X739 Signature Series Lawn Tractor progressed to the top 8 in the contest and MEC Outdoors’ 400 Defender Clay Target Machine made it into the top four.
Novak said the contest looks a bit different this year as several of the finalists are making products that are directly related to the coronavirus pandemic, such as Plexus Corporation’s Immunoassay Analyzer, Boldt Company's Staat Mod constructions for hospitals and Demco Inc.'s Economy Desk Barriers.
“We're really excited to be able to tell these good news stories about these Wisconsin companies who responded so quickly," he said.
Tracy Propst, executive director of the Beaver Dam Area Chamber of Commerce, encourages the public to vote daily in support of the vibrant, local manufacturers.
"The amount of time, skill and engineering that goes into creating these cool products is enormous and both MEC and John Deere deserve to be recognized," she said.
Voting is open to the public on madeinwis.com until Sunday, and the top eight winners will be announced Monday. The field will then be narrowed again with the final four being revealed Oct. 5. The winner will be announced Oct. 14.
Follow Kelly Simon on Twitter @KSchmidSimon or contact her at 920-356-6757.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.