Dodge County Public Health begins COVID-19 vaccinations

Front line health care workers, including workers whose primary role is emergency medical services, dental services, and behavior health services are currently eligible to receive these initial doses, along with residents in nursing homes and long term care facilities. Staff are currently scheduling vaccinations for those local, eligible workers and will, when guidance is given by the state department of health services, continue providing COVID-19 vaccinations to other eligible segments of essential workers and at-risk adults.

Only entities deemed eligible through the state vaccinator program can order and potentially receive and administer doses of COVID-19 vaccine. The Wisconsin COVID-19 Vaccination Summary, updated Tuesday, reported that since the first shipment of vaccine was received in Wisconsin on Dec 14, 85,609 vaccinations have been administered of the 266,675 doses shipped out to Wisconsin COVID-19 vaccinators.

The federal Pharmacy Partnership Program administers vaccines to health care workers and residents of skilled nursing homes and long-term care facilities. Although separate from the state’s vaccinator program, local pharmacy participants in this program receive vaccine doses as part of the total allotment given to Wisconsin via the CDC.