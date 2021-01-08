Dodge County Public Health begins COVID-19 vaccinations

JUNEAU -- Dodge County Public Health began administering its first allocation of COVID-19 vaccine this week.
On Wednesday, local, eligible health care workers, including EMS personnel, began receiving their first of two-dose vaccinations from Dodge County Public Health medical staff.
“It’s very exciting to have this opportunity,” said Public Health Officer Abby Sauer. “It’s an exciting event for Dodge County.”
A clinic has been set up in the former Clearview Gymnasium, where floor markings and basketball hoops remain in place.
Sauer said the clinic is wonderful for being close to department offices and for being large and airy. It is easy to social distance in the space and, according to Sauer, feels safe.
Dodge County Public Health enrolled as a COVID-19 vaccinator, through a process facilitated by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, in early December. A shipment of 100 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine was delivered on Monday.
“It is important to remember the Center for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, and the Wisconsin Deparment of Health Services Vaccinator Program, dictate who can receive a COVID-19 vaccination from these limited number of vaccine doses,” said Sauer. "I've requested 200 doses for next week but I have no idea how many we will receive."
Front line health care workers, including workers whose primary role is emergency medical services, dental services, and behavior health services are currently eligible to receive these initial doses, along with residents in nursing homes and long term care facilities. Staff are currently scheduling vaccinations for those local, eligible workers and will, when guidance is given by the state department of health services, continue providing COVID-19 vaccinations to other eligible segments of essential workers and at-risk adults.
Only entities deemed eligible through the state vaccinator program can order and potentially receive and administer doses of COVID-19 vaccine. The Wisconsin COVID-19 Vaccination Summary, updated Tuesday, reported that since the first shipment of vaccine was received in Wisconsin on Dec 14, 85,609 vaccinations have been administered of the 266,675 doses shipped out to Wisconsin COVID-19 vaccinators.
The federal Pharmacy Partnership Program administers vaccines to health care workers and residents of skilled nursing homes and long-term care facilities. Although separate from the state’s vaccinator program, local pharmacy participants in this program receive vaccine doses as part of the total allotment given to Wisconsin via the CDC.
“We are currently scheduling vaccinations, and follow up, second dose, vaccinations for these eligible groups without knowing for certain how many doses we’ll receive each week. Under the current process, through an order submitted to WI DHS, we won’t receive confirmation of our weekly order until the end of that week,” said Sauer. “But we expect as we move into the coming weeks, more vaccine will become available for all of Wisconsin making it more realistic for larger, eligible, groups to get their COVID-19 vaccination.”
Sauer said the Public Health office will continue to provide information to the citizens of Dodge County so they can make wise, informed decisions about the vaccine, and also about safe practices they continue to recommend as the vaccine is distributed.
For most residents of Dodge County, the availability of a COVID-19 vaccination could still be months away.
“Therefore, we advise everyone to please continue safe practices, to include wearing a mask in public, limiting the size of social gatherings to members of your household, to best of your ability, and taking advantage of available COVID-19 testing,” said Sauer.
For updated information about COVID-19, check the Dodge County Public Health Facebook page, the COVID-19 page of the Dodge County website, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention websites.