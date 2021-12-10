Dodge County Public Health Nurse leaving and cites COVID pressures as reason

Dodge County’s Public Health Officer is moving on to a job in the public sector and said Friday the challenges of COVID-19 played a role in that decision.
Abby Sauer recently submitted her letter of resignation to Dodge County Administrator Jim Mielke. Her last day will be Jan. 6.
She said, “I really love public health but it has become really political. There’s a lot of push-back, and resistance to public health protocols that we know are so good like mask wearing, vaccinations and other measures. It’s tiresome.”
Public health nurses and officers in Columbia and Sauk counties have left their positions in the last year as well.
“Abby is and has been a great asset to Dodge County," Dodge County Administrator Jim Mielke said in an email. "She was passionate in following her responsibilities of promoting public health. There is no doubt she endured significant challenges the past 18 to 20 months during the COVID pandemic. Through it all, she demonstrated her professionalism and strength in the face of uncalled-for personal attacks."
Sauer will work as a registered nurse in an area clinic, but said she still believes strongly in the public health mission and may return to that field in time.
“Who knows what the future will bring?” she said. “Public health is so important and I hope that people have learned to value it and what we all do, especially behind the scenes. With COVID we held vaccination clinics, organized health screenings and kept track of the virus spread. All of the staff and volunteers are spectacular, and we all owe them a huge debt of gratitude.”
Sauer started with the Dodge County Public Health in September 2012 and became department head in August 2018.
Prior to that, she spent six years as a registered licensed practical nurse at Aurora Medical Center and 11 years as a combat medic-EMT, licensed practical nurse and platoon sergeant with the Wisconsin Army National Guard. She received military training in Texas for one year and served in Iraq for one year.
Most of her life has been spent in Dodge County, having grown up on a farm near Hartford. She, her husband and two children live in Theresa. She is a member of the Theresa American Legion – where she is one of the group’s younger members.
Her training includes a practical nurse degree at Fort Sam Houston, Texas; an associate degree in nursing from Bryant & Stratton College in Wauwatosa and a bachelor’s degree in nursing from UW-Oshkosh. She was studying online to receive her master of public health degree, which was put on hold during the pandemic.
Programs offered by the Public Health Office include car seat education; community education; cribs for kids; environmental health services; smoking solutions for pregnant women; dental fluoride varnishing for children; health checks; infant home visits; immunization programs; lead poisoning prevention, screening and follow up; partner counseling and referral services; prenatal care coordination; child screenings for blood pressure, hearing and vision concerns; TB skin testing; the Wisconsin Well Woman program; and the Women, Infants and Children (WIC) nutrition program.
“It’s all about preventing diseases, promoting healthy living and lifestyles and protecting the people of Dodge County against illness and emergencies of all kinds,” said Sauer. “We promote preparedness and prevention so people are ready for anything. With COVID the demands on our resources our jobs all became more than full time.
"The big thing for me now is to regain some balance in my life – to get back to my family," she said. "The job of Public Health Officer is all-encompassing during a pandemic and trying to have a balance with my kids and my family life is very important to me. It has been a long road dealing with COVID. It has been difficult.”
County Board Chairman Russ Kottke said he is grateful to Sauer for all her nine years of service, and wishes her well in the future.
“Abby was a much appreciated employee and I totally understand why she is leaving,” said Kottke. “She has been under a great deal of stress over the last 20 months that COVID has been here, but she has done extremely well. We really thank her for her service. She was a great person to have in that position."
Human Services & Health Department Director Becky Bell will begin an immediate recruitment for a public health officer. She is also reviewing options for a potential interim appointment.