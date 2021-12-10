Dodge County Public Health Nurse leaving and cites COVID pressures as reason

“Who knows what the future will bring?” she said. “Public health is so important and I hope that people have learned to value it and what we all do, especially behind the scenes. With COVID we held vaccination clinics, organized health screenings and kept track of the virus spread. All of the staff and volunteers are spectacular, and we all owe them a huge debt of gratitude.”

Sauer started with the Dodge County Public Health in September 2012 and became department head in August 2018.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Prior to that, she spent six years as a registered licensed practical nurse at Aurora Medical Center and 11 years as a combat medic-EMT, licensed practical nurse and platoon sergeant with the Wisconsin Army National Guard. She received military training in Texas for one year and served in Iraq for one year.

Most of her life has been spent in Dodge County, having grown up on a farm near Hartford. She, her husband and two children live in Theresa. She is a member of the Theresa American Legion – where she is one of the group’s younger members.