JUNEAU – Although she has been the Dodge County public health officer for more than a year, each day brings something new and challenging to Abby Sauer.
She has been involved in public health for a long time, which is a big help.
“I started here with Public Health on Sept. 11, 2012,” said Sauer. “I started my job as the department head on Aug. 1, 2018, so you might say I was learning the ropes for six years.”
She spent six years as a registered licensed practical nurse at Aurora Medical Center and 11 years as a combat medic-EMT, licensed practical nurse and platoon sergeant with the Wisconsin Army National Guard. She received military training in Texas for one year and served in Iraq for one year.
Most of her life has been spent in Dodge County, having grown up on a farm near Hartford. She, her husband and two children live in Theresa. She is now an active member of the Theresa American Legion – where she is one of the group's younger members.
Her training includes a practical nurse degree at Fort Sam Houston, Texas; an associate degree in nursing from Bryant & Stratton College in Wauwatosa and a bachelor’s degree in nursing from UW-Oshkosh. She is now studying online to receive her master of public health degree.
Sauer's current position became vacant with the retirement of long-time health officer Jody Langfeldt.
Programs offered by the Public Health Office include car seat education; community education; cribs for kids; environmental health services; smoking solutions for pregnant women; dental fluoride varnishing for children; health checks; infant home visits; immunization programs; lead poisoning prevention, screening and follow up; partner counseling and referral services; prenatal care coordination; child screenings for blood pressure and hearing/vision concerns; TB skin testing; the Wisconsin Well Woman program; and the Women, Infants and Children (WIC) nutrition program.
“It’s all about preventing diseases, promoting healthy living and lifestyles and protecting the people of Dodge County against illness and emergencies of all kinds,” said Sauer. “We promote preparedness and prevention so people are ready for anything.”
Immunization against disease is a key operation, along with educating about such things as hand washing, covering the mouth when coughing and getting the flu vaccine.
“We look at different ways that people can prevent getting sick or from having adverse health effects,” said Sauer. “Public health is vast and many people don’t know everything we do. We’re mostly behind the scenes, and since it’s prevention people don’t see the full effect.”
There are currently five public health nurses on staff (four full-time and one that works four days a week). There is also a full-time WIC director and a nutritionist, who deal with nutrition education, supplemental food and promoting breast feeding. Two full-time technicians work both in public health and with WIC.
A technician and two of the nurses have special knowledge in car seat installation and use, which is also in high demand. That program is funded by a grant from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
Another example is the controlled burn of an apartment building where a bomb maker had died in an explosion. The Public Health Office conducted air testing to prevent illness related to air quality and people’s safety.
“People didn’t realize we were there, but we were providing a valuable service to the community,” said Sauer. “We work alone and with partners to keep people healthy and safe.”
In the broader scheme of things the department addresses such concerns as the impact of vaping (chemical pneumonia), opioid drug use and emergency preparedness (snow storms or other weather events).
“A lot of what we do is funded by grants,” said Sauer. “WIC is funded through the federal government, and we get emergency preparedness grants and grants from other sources.”
Each day can bring a new challenge.
“It varies from an animal bite, to a concern about mold, to a lead inspection, and then we get emergencies thrown into the mix,” said Sauer. “One thing for sure is that we’re never bored in public health.”
Sauer credits her staff with the adaptability and efficiency to handle whatever comes their way.
“I have a wonderful group of staff members," she said. "I have a vision of growing the health department and doing even more collaboration, and that's something we all share."
She invites people facing public health issues to contact her to find the help that they might need.
"If we don’t have the answer we’ll work on finding them the resources they need," she said.
