Dodge County Public Health urges people to continue taking COVID-19 precautions

JUNEAU -- Dodge County Public Health urged people Thursday to continue wearing masks in public spaces after the Wisconsin Supreme Court struck down Gov. Tony Evers' statewide mask mandate.
On a 4-3 vote, the court ruled Evers exceeded his authority when he issued a mandate for people to wear masks in public spaces as a way to reduce transmission of the COVID-19 virus.
“We are all ready for this pandemic to be over,” said Abby Sauer, Dodge County Public Health Officer. “And while the current numbers regarding illness and death associated with COVID-19 continue to give us reason for optimism, we continue to urge all the citizens of Dodge County to remain cautious — even those who have been vaccinated — and to continue practicing good public health. That includes wearing a mask in public places.”
Public Health asks that community members continue to:
- Physically distance at least six feet from people with whom you do not live.
- Wear a face mask, unless unable to wear one for medical reasons.
- Wash hands frequently with soap and water or use hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol.
- Indoors and outdoors: limit social gatherings to 50 people or fewer, with physically distancing and face coverings.
- If symptomatic, call a health care provider, get a test, and stay home while awaiting results.
- Cooperate with public health officials if you have tested positive or are a close contact.
Dodge County Board chairman Russ Kottke said Thursday, “I expect we’ll keep on following the rules as they stand at least until the next County Board meeting on Tuesday, April 20 (at 9 a.m.). For sure we’ll be discussing it at the Executive Committee on Monday (at 10 a.m.)."
A board decision could change how county offices operate, but Kottke said he has no opinion regarding the outcome of a board decision on COVID-19 safety precautions.
Beaver Dam Mayor Rebecca Glewen expressed a need to continue precautions.
“We’ll continue to follow the CDC (Centers for Disease Control) guidelines, which means continuing to wear masks in public places,” said Glewen. “Our public buildings will continue to follow safety protocols and our staff members will continue on the same path we have been following up to this point.”
As a former County Board Supervisor she said county government has had a lot more pushback about COVID-19 precautions, but urged citizens to hold fast.
“We’re coming to the end of this so we just want everyone to help us to get through the final phases,” Glewen said. “We’re going to continue to stay safe until we can get everyone back to work and get things rocking and rolling as we have every expectation they will.”
Sauer said private businesses will continue to set their own rules and urged citizens to comply with them as well.
She encouraged people with questions to visit the Dodge County website for latest guidance and resources: www.co.dodge.wi.gov. For general questions the public may call the Dodge County Public Health COVID-19 Hotline at 920-386-4304.