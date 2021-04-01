Dodge County Public Health urges people to continue taking COVID-19 precautions

Dodge County Board chairman Russ Kottke said Thursday, “I expect we’ll keep on following the rules as they stand at least until the next County Board meeting on Tuesday, April 20 (at 9 a.m.). For sure we’ll be discussing it at the Executive Committee on Monday (at 10 a.m.)."

A board decision could change how county offices operate, but Kottke said he has no opinion regarding the outcome of a board decision on COVID-19 safety precautions.

Beaver Dam Mayor Rebecca Glewen expressed a need to continue precautions.

“We’ll continue to follow the CDC (Centers for Disease Control) guidelines, which means continuing to wear masks in public places,” said Glewen. “Our public buildings will continue to follow safety protocols and our staff members will continue on the same path we have been following up to this point.”

As a former County Board Supervisor she said county government has had a lot more pushback about COVID-19 precautions, but urged citizens to hold fast.

“We’re coming to the end of this so we just want everyone to help us to get through the final phases,” Glewen said. “We’re going to continue to stay safe until we can get everyone back to work and get things rocking and rolling as we have every expectation they will.”