Dodge County reaction mixed on mask mandate

Reaction to the statewide mask mandate ordered by Gov. Tony Evers in Dodge County was mixed.
Health officials lauded the move, while businesses and Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt were wary of the impacts.
Marshfield Clinic Health System said in a statement issued Thursday that it "strongly supports mandated use of masks such as cloth masks and surgical face masks in social and community settings to control the spread of COVID-19, as well as social distancing through reduced crowd sizes."
The statement continued, "These are proven steps to decrease exposure. It’s the responsibility of all to make responsible choices that not only protect us, but help keep our friends and neighbors safe who are at higher risk of COVID-19, as well as keep our schools and businesses open and functioning."
A couple of local businesses said they have made an effort to keep everyone safe, but worried there would be further restrictions that could jeopardize their livelihoods.
Kevin Winter, the owner of Mr. Madisons, 1108 Madison St., worries that requiring masks will affect his business and feels that restaurants and bars have already been through enough.
“I feel like it should be the customer’s choice,” Winter said. “I feel after all they are the ones who are choosing to visit the entertainment establishments. I just don’t feel how Evers or the state government can dictate how people run their independently-owned businesses.”
Brenda Kuhl, owner of Mane Stage Salon said, "I know I would like to do whatever it takes to keep clients and stylist safe, but I also know us small businesses cannot sustain another shutdown."
YMCA of Dodge County said it will follow the mask mandate and staff has been wearing masks since reopening in May. Those who exercise at the YMCA will need to wear masks unless exempt under the state order. Pools will remain open and lifeguards are not required to wear masks.
Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt said on-duty staff will be directed to comply with the mask mandate and will be asked to voluntarily comply with the mandate while off duty.
"Voluntary compliance by the public is of course the avenue we have asked of our citizens in all matters during the pandemic and that has not changed," Schmidt said.
He said that Gov. Evers guidance is that people should do nothing if they see someone without a mask as some people have conditions or circumstances that would make wearing a cloth face-covering difficult or dangerous. Schmidt said people should not contact the Sheriff's Office about people not wearing a mask as they will not be investigated due to a lack of resources.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.