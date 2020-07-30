Dodge County reaction mixed on mask mandate

Brenda Kuhl, owner of Mane Stage Salon said, "I know I would like to do whatever it takes to keep clients and stylist safe, but I also know us small businesses cannot sustain another shutdown."

YMCA of Dodge County said it will follow the mask mandate and staff has been wearing masks since reopening in May. Those who exercise at the YMCA will need to wear masks unless exempt under the state order. Pools will remain open and lifeguards are not required to wear masks.

Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt said on-duty staff will be directed to comply with the mask mandate and will be asked to voluntarily comply with the mandate while off duty.

"Voluntary compliance by the public is of course the avenue we have asked of our citizens in all matters during the pandemic and that has not changed," Schmidt said.

He said that Gov. Evers guidance is that people should do nothing if they see someone without a mask as some people have conditions or circumstances that would make wearing a cloth face-covering difficult or dangerous. Schmidt said people should not contact the Sheriff's Office about people not wearing a mask as they will not be investigated due to a lack of resources.