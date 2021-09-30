Dodge County redistricting modified: Changes meet requests from town clerks, others

JUNEAU – A number of issues brought up at the Dodge County Redistricting Committee meeting on Sept. 21 were addressed at a meeting held Thursday morning at the Administration Building.
In the intervening week Land Information & Parks personnel jostled the tentative map to include area school district boundaries and exclude others to simplify elections for municipal clerks in the county.
The tentative plan was unveiled recently following the release of census numbers. Those census numbers require the county to reapportion it supervisory districts to reflect population distribution. Each district is to have approximately 2,709 residents, with no more than 5.9 percent deviation from that total.
Clerks complained they would need up to seven different ballot styles in school board elections.
“I have no doubt that we can do it, because our clerks and election workers are fabulous people,” said town of Lebanon Clerk Deborah Behl on Sept. 21. “We’ll be able to handle it, but if there are any other options we should look at them. Just increasing the number of ballot styles increases the chance for errors. Of course no one ever wants to hear that somebody got the wrong ballot during an election. Elections are closely scrutinized already, and if anyone hears that happens it’s not going to be a good situation.”
On Thursday Land Information Manager Dave Addison shared revisions that would minimize those impacts, redrawing a few lines and often getting a better deviation rate than had previously been achieved. Affected areas include the towns of LeRoy, Lebanon and Lowell.
On Sept. 21, Village of Randolph President Ken Ireland requested that the village of Randolph be realigned to its former configuration in District 1.
“My feeling would be that the city of Fox Lake would become part of Supervisory District Number 1 and the village of Randolph would be realigned with District Number 3. If there would be a way of doing that I would encourage it,” Ireland said.
Supervisor Ed Benter asked that the city and town of Fox Lake be kept together.
“The town of Fox Lake and the city of Fox Lake have been in the same Supervisory District for more than 40 years,” he said. “We do have interests and I’d like to see them put back together.”
The latest map showed those changes, along with a strip of homes along the north shore of the lake. Although the strip comprises a single street, it better reflects the shared interests of lakeshore owners versus the farming families north of that strip.
Although the borders look a bit jagged, Addison indicated that is the best that can be done, given population numbers in that area.
“You’re going to have an ugly looking district in that area no matter which option you choose because of Fox Lake,” said Corporation Counsel Kim Nass.
“They look fine,” countered County Board Chair Russ Kottke. ”We recommend all of them.”
Horicon clerk/treasurer Kristen Jacobson raised a question regarding undersized wards, which have resulted in the city due to reconfiguration.
“There’s no getting around that unless you start over, and at this stage that’s not even possible,” said Nass. “It’s something that can’t be avoided. You have it now. You’ll have it in the future.”
Dodge County already sent the tentative plan of Sept. 21 to the municipalities for them to create their ward boundaries and submit their plans back to the county. The latest revisions will be sent to the municipalities impacted by them, and all municipalities must return them to the county by Oct. 22. The County Redistricting Committee will meet Oct. 26 at 8:30 a.m. A final plan which will go to a public hearing on Nov. 2. The county board will need to adopt a final plan at its Nov. 9 meeting.