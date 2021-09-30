Dodge County redistricting modified: Changes meet requests from town clerks, others

The tentative plan was unveiled recently following the release of census numbers. Those census numbers require the county to reapportion it supervisory districts to reflect population distribution. Each district is to have approximately 2,709 residents, with no more than 5.9 percent deviation from that total.

“I have no doubt that we can do it, because our clerks and election workers are fabulous people,” said town of Lebanon Clerk Deborah Behl on Sept. 21. “We’ll be able to handle it, but if there are any other options we should look at them. Just increasing the number of ballot styles increases the chance for errors. Of course no one ever wants to hear that somebody got the wrong ballot during an election. Elections are closely scrutinized already, and if anyone hears that happens it’s not going to be a good situation.”