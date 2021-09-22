Dodge County redistricting plan moves forward

JUNEAU – A tentative redistricting plan will soon be sent to Dodge County municipalities for their input.
There are some changes, which modify boundaries of county supervisory districts based on recent 10-year census data. Three options were presented by Dodge County Land Resources and Parks Department personnel Tuesday.
“One option was to keep it as close to the situation as it existed in the past. We did one that was totally a blank slate, and we did one that was a hybrid of the two,” said Bill Ehlenbeck, Land Resources and Parks Director. “The Redistricting Committee chose the blank slate version, and two other versions were formulated for the Fox Lake and Randolph areas. That’s what you essentially see today.”
The primary principle is to distribute substantially equal population in each district. Compared to the former map there are quite a few differences, each devised to meet standards of compactness, contiguity, preserving communities of interest.
“Ashippun and Rubicon are pretty much the same because their populations are right where they should be,” said Ehlenbeck. “Juneau was kept whole. In Beaver Dam all of the districts are within the city boundaries. We don’t want to have pieces that aren’t connected logically to each district. It is an extreme challenge to try to make all of those requirements fit, but the key is population. We have a maximum of 5.9 percent deviation in the latest plan, which was the best out of all the plans presented.”
County Clerk Karen Gibson countered questions regarding gerrymandering.
“During this whole process we didn’t look to see where supervisors live,” she said. “It is not part of the process at all. It’s all based on population and where the prisons are located. Gerrymandering has nothing to do with the county process.”
Prison populations are counted for the purpose of the census and that poses challenges in Dodge County which as four state prisons.
There is no estimate for how many of the county’s 33 total supervisors will find themselves living outside their elected districts following redistricting. All board members are up for election in April 2022.
Three staff members, including Ehlenbeck, were primarily devoted to the task. The timeline was short, due to the late release of census data. Usually redistricting begins in March with counties and municipalities each having 60 days to create plans and wards. The usual timeline allows the redistricting work and final plan to be completed well in advance of the November deadline. However, because of COVID, the federal government release of census population numbers was delayed until the end of August.
According to Ehlenbeck, “the census delay requires an extremely condensed time frame of about 30 days for the county to adopt a tentative plan and 30 days for the municipalities to develop their wards.”
Still, members of the Redistricting Committee are confident that they are presenting the best option available.
“It’s a good plan,” said County Board Chairman Russ Kottke. “It’s going to conflict with some supervisors being in the same area. Those situations will have to resolve themselves during the election process.”
He expects there may be questions about the fact that the town of Fox Lake and the city of Fox Lake are no longer together.
“That’s something maybe we can work out,” Kottke said.
The Dodge County Board held a public hearing on the tentative plan on Tuesday.
Upon adoption Dodge County will send the tentative plan to the municipalities for them to create their ward boundaries and submit their plans back to the county by Oct. 22. The County Redistricting Committee will then recommend a final plan which will go to a public hearing Nov. 2. The county board will need to adopt a final plan at its Nov. 9 meeting.