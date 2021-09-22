Dodge County redistricting plan moves forward

JUNEAU – A tentative redistricting plan will soon be sent to Dodge County municipalities for their input.

There are some changes, which modify boundaries of county supervisory districts based on recent 10-year census data. Three options were presented by Dodge County Land Resources and Parks Department personnel Tuesday.

“One option was to keep it as close to the situation as it existed in the past. We did one that was totally a blank slate, and we did one that was a hybrid of the two,” said Bill Ehlenbeck, Land Resources and Parks Director. “The Redistricting Committee chose the blank slate version, and two other versions were formulated for the Fox Lake and Randolph areas. That’s what you essentially see today.”

The primary principle is to distribute substantially equal population in each district. Compared to the former map there are quite a few differences, each devised to meet standards of compactness, contiguity, preserving communities of interest.