Dodge County reports 40 new COVID-19 cases in prison system and sixth death

Dodge County reported a large number of new positive COVID-19 cases Wednesday, largely from positive cases in correctional institutions.

As of Sept. 9, Dodge County has reported 1,326 cases of COVID-19, of which 989 were were outside the prison system and 337 were reported by the state Department of Corrections. There were 14 new "community" cases and 40 new DOC cases. There are 178 active and 805 recovered "community" cases. A total of 73 people have been hospitalized and six have died. The sixth death was first reported Tuesday.

According to the state Department of Corrections, there have been 119 positive cases of COVID-19 among inmates at Dodge Correctional Institution in Waupun, zero positive cases at Fox Lake Correctional Institution, zero positive cases at John C. Burke Correctional Center in Waupun and 228 cases at Waupun Correctional Institution. Seven staff members have confirmed positive at Dodge Correctional, eight at Fox Lake, one at John C. Burke and 25 at Waupun.

Dodge County remains in phase 2 of its re-opening plan. The rolling average of positive tests in the county continues to grow and was at 6.2 percent as of Wednesday. The daily case rate under the Harvard Global Health Institute Model was 15.55 cases per 100,000 people, indicating accelerated spread.