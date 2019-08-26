The Dodge County's Sheriff's Office has reported an inmate with Huber privileges has failed to return.
Michael C. Gleesing, 38, was serving a 270-day sentence for theft at the Dodge County jail with a pre-approved employment shift. There is an active warrant for his arrest through Dodge County.
Gleesing's last known address is on South Cherrywood Lane in Watertown.
Anyone with information about Thorsen’s location can contact the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office at 920-386-3726 or another local law enforcement agency.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)