Dodge County reports seventh COVID-19 death

Dodge County reported its seventh death due to COVID-19 on Thursday.

As of Sept. 10, the county has reported 1,348 confirmed cases of COVID-19, an increase of 22 cases from the previous day. 1,011 of the cases were outside the prison system and 337 cases in the prison system, reported separately by the state Department of Corrections. All of the new cases reported Thursday were outside the prison system. There are 189 active community cases, 815 recovered community cases and 75 hospitalizations.

The rolling average of positive tests increased to 6.25 percent. There were 24.44 cases per 100,000 people under the Harvard Global Health Institute Model, indicating accelerated spread.

Dodge County remains in phase 2 of its re-opening plan. Under phase 2, the county recommends capacity at bars, restaurants and other non-essential organizations limited to 50 percent and private indoor gatherings limited to 50 people or less with physical distancing. The phase 1 recommendations would include limiting capacity to 25 percent and limiting indoor social gatherings to 10 people or less with physical distancing.

The county generally recommends precautions like physical distancing at outdoors events, wearing masks and people at increased risk limiting travel.

There has been a spike in positive cases reported by the Department of Corrections in Dodge County prisons this week.

