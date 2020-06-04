You are the owner of this article.
Dodge County reports third COVID 19 death
Dodge County reports third COVID 19 death

Electron microscope image of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

JUNEAU – Dodge County reported on Thursday that a third person has died in the county of COVID 19.

The county has had 386 people test positive for the disease with 113 of those who tested positive having recovered. There are 54 people who are under active monitoring in the community with the rest of the positive tests being connected to the increased testing in the prison system, according to information supplied by Dodge County Public Health.

No further information was released about the last two people who died of COVID - 19, but the first person who died was a Dodge County resident who died in April. 

