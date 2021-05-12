Dodge County residents can get financial help with broadband bills

JUNEAU — The Federal Communications Commission is alerting Dodge County residents that enrollment in the Emergency Broadband Benefit program begins today.

The program is designed to help families and households struggling to afford internet service during the COVID-19 pandemic, drawing from a pool of $3.2 billion.

Dodge County is making efforts to bring high speed internet to locations throughout the county, and hopes to utilize at least some of the $17 million in American Rescue Plan funds that the county is expected to receive. The County Board recently approved a proposal to map where broadband access exists and where it does not.

The need is urgent, as described by county officials.

“In today’s world there are a variety of everyday functions that rely on high speed internet service,” said Dodge County Director of Economic Development Nate Olson. “Obtaining reliable service is no longer a want, but a need. It is the infrastructure of the future.”

Dodge County Information Technology Director Justin Reynolds said that Internet Service Providers (ISPs) have programs available to help those who want to to connect, including reduced cost options. To learn more about those options visit www.broadbandnow.com.