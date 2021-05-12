Dodge County residents can get financial help with broadband bills

JUNEAU — The Federal Communications Commission is alerting Dodge County residents that enrollment in the Emergency Broadband Benefit program begins today.
The program is designed to help families and households struggling to afford internet service during the COVID-19 pandemic, drawing from a pool of $3.2 billion.
Dodge County is making efforts to bring high speed internet to locations throughout the county, and hopes to utilize at least some of the $17 million in American Rescue Plan funds that the county is expected to receive. The County Board recently approved a proposal to map where broadband access exists and where it does not.
The need is urgent, as described by county officials.
“In today’s world there are a variety of everyday functions that rely on high speed internet service,” said Dodge County Director of Economic Development Nate Olson. “Obtaining reliable service is no longer a want, but a need. It is the infrastructure of the future.”
Dodge County Information Technology Director Justin Reynolds said that Internet Service Providers (ISPs) have programs available to help those who want to to connect, including reduced cost options. To learn more about those options visit www.broadbandnow.com.
“Emergency Broadband Benefit is another kind of funding that is available,” said Reynolds. “All of these programs are based on economic status, so you do have to apply for it and be determined to be eligible, very similar to the free and reduced lunch program in schools.
This would be helpful to connect ISPs to customers that may have a challenge to afford the high cost. We just want to let the citizens know that we’re doing our best as a county to help those who can’t access broadband to have more, affordable opportunities to connect with the service that they need.”
Families are urged to enroll quickly as the Emergency Broadband Benefit program will end when the money runs out. There are three ways eligible households can enroll for Emergency Broadband Benefit:
- Directly with a local participating provider. The FCC maintains a list of participating providers, sorted by state and territory.
- Enroll online with the Universal Service Administrative Company (USAC) at their website
- . (The enrollment button will not be live until May 12).
- Or download a paper application at the
- site, fill out the application, and mail it — along with supporting documentation — to USAC.
Wisconsin is estimated to have more than 300,000 eligible households for EBB and could be eligible for the funds if their income in 2020 was at or below $99,000 for single filers and $198,000 for joint filers, if they suffered a significant income loss.
Other eligibility factors can be found at fcc.gov/broadbandbenefit.