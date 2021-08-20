Dodge County retired military advisor for ANA says withdrawal of troops should have been handled better

FOX LAKE — Todd Nehls, who served as a senior military advisor to the Afghan National Army during his deployment in Afghanistan in the early 2000s, said it was not the withdrawal of troops from the region, but the way the removal occurred that has created issues in the region where he served.
Nehls was the sheriff of Dodge County at the time of his service. He served in Afghanistan as colonel with the Wisconsin Army National Guard from August 2004 to August 2005.
“The Department of Defense was asleep at the wheel if they did not anticipate the reaction of the Taliban and the Afghan people,” Nehls said. “We plan for such contingencies for all such situations and those plans had not been taken off the shelf and executed.”
Nehls said the U.S. giving up Bagram Airfield a few weeks ago followed by the Taliban taking the airfield in Kandahar left Kabul’s Hamid Karzia International Airport the only remaining airfield.
“One that is surrounded by civilians, difficult to secure, and provides great risk tom both incoming and outgoing flight,” Nehls said. “Bagram was easily secured, well protected, and would have allowed for the safe and efficient removal of our citizens and the Afghan people that provided valuable aid to U.S. Forces and now in danger of abuse form the Taliban.”
Nehls was in law enforcement for 35 years and retired as the Dodge County Sheriff in 2013. He holds a bachelor of arts in criminal justice and masters of arts in management and organization behavior. He earned a masters of arts in National Security Strategy while attending the National War College.
He also retired in 2013 from the Wisconsin National Guard at the rank of Colonel and served as the Chief of Staff for the Wisconsin National Guard Joint Staff. In 2019, Nehls was inducted into the Wisconsin National Guard Hall of Honor. Nehls also served as the Deputy Director of Police Services for Wisconsin before fully retiring.
“It is time to leave Afghanistan,” Nehls said. “History shows the resiliency of the enemy and their commitment to defend their country and defeat their aggressors.”
The withdrawal of the troops was done too soon in the year however, Nehls said.
“The withdrawal of troops would have been more favorable in the Fall and Winter months as the snow in the mountains relegates the fighting to almost nothing,” Nehls said. “We know that and this key piece of information should have been made an essential/critical piece of information in the withdrawal planning.”
Nehls said he has issues with how the U.S. senior leadership handled the situation.
“From the President, the secretary of defense, State Department, CIA, and National Intelligence agencies had to have anticipated such a reaction to our actions,” Nehls said. ”If they say they had no idea they have no business occupying the positions they do. I am not a fan of telegraphing our military movements with the enemy, we set dates and deadlines which provide the enemy the opportunity to plan their reaction and ready their troops.”
Understanding the region
It has almost been two decades since Nehls was deployed, but he said even at that time his staff and himself started to see the inability of the Afghanistan National Army to stand on their own.
“The country’s population of military aged males is illiterate,” Nehls said. “That, coupled with the corruption of their senior leadership and Taliban soldiers within the Armies ranks made standing up, training, and equipping the ANA difficult at best.”
One issues Nehls saw with the Afghanistan National Army was pay. The basic soldier made a monthly wage that would equate to $70 in U.S. money. The soldiers would be gone for about a week so they could travel home to their families and give them the wages they earned.
“The distance was far because the country has a tribal system, therefore, to protect soldiers and their families from danger, they were assigned to units far from their tribal home,” Nehls said.
The U.S. Army did issue combat boots to Afghanistan National Army, but most soldiers would sell or trade them for personal items and end up wearing shoes like flip-flops or shower shoes.
“The most difficult task was getting the ANA to understand the will to fight, all the equipment and training does not translate to a dedicated defense force willing to fight,” Nehls said.
While in Afghanistan, Nehls did start a campaign where the residents of Dodge County donated shoes to children in Afghanistan. His brothers Trevor and Troy Nehls continued the campaign until they went home in 2008.
Trevor is currently running for the position of the Fort Bend County Judge. The position is similar to a county executive or administrator in Wisconsin. Troy is U.S. Representative for Texas’s 22nd congressional district.
“With the help of so many people stateside, we were able to place shoes on the feet of more than 1,000 children, many who would be shoeless during the winter months and walked in the snow barefoot,” Nehls said. “This type of engagement with the local population provided much needed intelligence and safety to the troops.”
Looking towards the future
Nehls said he has received recent requests for letter in support of several of my interpreters to come to the US.
“Several are already here and I am sure over time the balance will be successfully brought over and integrated into our local population,” Nehls said. “They were promised this and I feel the United States government should honor this promise.”
“The citizens of Afghanistan are resilient and have lived in fear their entire lives,” Nehls said. “Food, clean water, employment, and money are all things we take for granted, yet these are things they struggle to get.”
Nehls said that U.S. did help the Afghan people if only for a short time in history.
“If there is any positives that can be gleaned from our time there is the fact that we liberated the Afghan people for a period of time, infused the population with employment and money, built schools, dug wells, and provided medical care to many,” Nehls said. “So now, if the Taliban acts as they have in the past, the schools will be burnt, the wells poisoned, and Shari law will be put in place making if very difficult on the population, specifically the female population.”