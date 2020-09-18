Dodge County reverts to Phase 1 of reopening as COVID-19 cases surge

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Due to increased Covid-19 activity and hospitalizations, Dodge County Public Health announced in a press release today it will transition back to "Phase 1" of its re-opening plan.

The county's Phase 1 recommendations, not requirements, include:

Limiting capacity in "non-essential" businesses, bars, restaurants and organizations to 25%

If community members choose to gather socially, private indoor social gathering should be limited to 10 people or less with physical distancing

Under Phase 2, the county recommended limiting capacity at non-essential businesses, bars, restaurants and organizations to 50% and limit private indoor social gatherings to 50 people. The county considered moving back to Phase 1 in previous weeks as the positive test rate increased.

“To see our daily case count decrease, Dodge County Public Health needs our community to be vigilant and take responsibility for themselves to follow our recommendations,” said Abby Sauer, Dodge County Public Health Officer. “We need to do this to keep our healthcare systems from being overwhelmed and to keep our schools open.”