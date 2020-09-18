Dodge County reverts to Phase 1 of reopening as COVID-19 cases surge

Due to increased Covid-19 activity and hospitalizations, Dodge County Public Health announced in a press release today it will transition back to "Phase 1" of its re-opening plan.
The county's Phase 1 recommendations, not requirements, include:
- Limiting capacity in "non-essential" businesses, bars, restaurants and organizations to 25%
- If community members choose to gather socially, private indoor social gathering should be limited to 10 people or less with physical distancing
Under Phase 2, the county recommended limiting capacity at non-essential businesses, bars, restaurants and organizations to 50% and limit private indoor social gatherings to 50 people. The county considered moving back to Phase 1 in previous weeks as the positive test rate increased.
“To see our daily case count decrease, Dodge County Public Health needs our community to be vigilant and take responsibility for themselves to follow our recommendations,” said Abby Sauer, Dodge County Public Health Officer. “We need to do this to keep our healthcare systems from being overwhelmed and to keep our schools open.”
As of 9 a.m. Sept. 18, Dodge County had 1,538 confirmed cases of Covid-19, an increase of 26 from the previous day. 1,179 cases were from outside the prison system. The running positive test rate was 6.74 percent, and 22,833 people have been tested. There have been 9 deaths and 87 hospitalizations. There were 256 active Covid-19 cases outside the prison system, which has also seen a recent spike in cases. The daily community positive rate was 27.77 cases per 100,000 people, indicating a tipping point under the Harvard Global Health Institute model.
Moving to Phase 1 does not directly affect Dodge County schools. School have been actively collaborating with Dodge County Public Health, and schools will continue to follow their plans and the county's guidance.
Cheryl Laatsch, owner of the Higher Grounds coffee shop in Beaver Dam and the On Lake Time retail shop in Fox Lake, said that a recommendation to limit capacity to 25 percent seems vague and it wasn't clear how that would apply to different parts of a building with different capacities, whether staff members who remain away from the public are included in that and so on. She said it seems subjective and depends on the type of establishment.
Dodge County Public Health asks that all community members follow these measures:
- People who are 65 and older or medically vulnerable should continue to limit travel and remain home as much as possible.
- Limit your bubble. Consider how many people you are seeing day to day. By limiting your social circle to less people, you will lower your risk and the risk of others.
- Events held outdoors should allow for all people to maintain 6 feet physical distance from others
- Minimize trips out. Plan ahead so you can get all the things you need at once. Use online ordering or curbside pickup for lower risk options.
- Gather outside instead of inside. Don’t forget to physically distance yourself and wear a cloth face covering too.
- Continue to participate virtually. Work from home if possible and attend events, services, and performances virtually.
- Get tested if you need it. Through your medical provider or community test sites.
- Continue to maintain prevention measures. Stay home when you’re sick or feel off, stay six feet from people you don’t live with, wear a face covering when you can’t maintain distance, cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or your elbow, and wash your hands and use hand sanitizer often.
The community is encouraged to visit the Dodge County website for latest guidance and resources: co.dodge.wi.gov
For general questions, call the Dodge County Public Health Covid-19 Hotline at 920-386-4304.
Dodge County Public Health also recently started posting daily Covid-19 updates only to its website and not on Facebook for the time being, which attracted negative reactions on social media.
"Our commitment to maintain and engage in transparent, action oriented messaging remains, even with increasing workloads on our already small health department team, with large increases in case counts,and with more needs arising within the community," the county public health department said in a statement. "Due to resources and increased workloads, some duties are being prioritized or modified at this time."
